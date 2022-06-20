Warm Up America!'s 30th anniversary fundraising campaign ends a success

Charity raises $82,000 and collects 210,956 blanket sections for its cause

DALLAS, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warm Up America! (WUA!), a national nonprofit that collects hand knitted and crochet items like hats, scarves, and gloves, has long been known for its charitable contributions around both the United States and the world. Founded in 1991 by Evie Rosen, a knitting instructor and philanthropist endorsed by TIME Magazine and Oprah Winfrey, WUA! has since donated over 1.4 million items to people in need made by over 30,000 volunteers.

Warm Up America! is a national nonprofit that since 1991 has provided hand knitted and crocheted blankets, clothing and accessories made by volunteers across the country and donated to people in need. (PRNewswire)

Warm Up America!'s 30th anniversary was in 2021 and to celebrate, the organization raised money all year long to continue its mission of providing warmth to people in need. Volunteers who donated $30 or more to the organization were given access to 90 knit and crochet patterns for 7" by 9" blanket sections - WUA!'s prime need. Since its anniversary in 2021, Warm Up America! has raised over $80,000.

"We are truly speechless at the generous monetary and material donations we've received from our volunteers and corporate partners," said Jenny Bessonette, executive director of Warm Up America! "We couldn't sustain our organization without their support and we look forward to their continued partnership in helping us fulfill our mission."

WUA!'s ambitious volunteers, who set a goal of making 199,130 sections (1991 + 30) by the end of May, exceeded their target by over 10,000 sections. The 210,956 sections they donated are the most ever collected in one year. This number of sections amounts to over 4,300 adult blankets. The blankets made from these sections are going directly into the hands of people who need a dose of warmth and love.

All money raised for WUA! goes directly toward operating costs. The biggest expense is shipping - WUA! sends hundreds of boxes a year containing items made by volunteers to organizations helping people in need. As WUA! continues to grow, so do its shipping costs. Monetary donations are the best way to support Warm Up America! in its mission of providing warmth to people in need.

To learn more about Warm Up America!, visit the organization's website at https://warmupamerica.org/ . To make a monetary donation to WUA!, visit https://warmupamerica.org/donate/ .

ABOUT WARM UP AMERICA!

Started in a small Wisconsin town with neighbors knitting and crocheting afghans for people in need, Warm Up America! is a charity that has warmed people's lives since 1991. Founder Evie Rosen came up with the idea of having volunteers knit or crochet small sections and others joining them together into blankets, which quickly caught on. Thanks to the generosity of knitters and crocheters around the country, today Warm Up America! distributes warm blankets, hats and other items to tens of thousands of people in need.

Contact: Sarah Guenther-Moore

Phone: 972-325-7232

Email: sarahg@craftyarncouncil.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warm Up America!