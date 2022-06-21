Aegis Living Opens 35th Community as Senior Living Demand Is on the Rise

Tudor Revival building, first in portfolio to open in Northwest Seattle

SEATTLE , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aegis Living, a leader in senior assisted living and memory care, opened its 35th community, Aegis Living Greenwood, in the heart of Northwest Seattle. The five-story building is inspired by the neighborhood and built with Tudor Revival architecture, a classic style most popular in the United States in the 1920's and 30's.

Aegis Living Greenwood, assisted living and memory care community, opened June 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Our team takes great pride in our deep connections to the communities we serve," said Founder, CEO and Chairman Dwayne Clark. "We get to know our neighbors, develop state-of-the art buildings that mirror the values, history, and culture of the cities and neighborhoods where they reside, and ensure our residents have a true place to call home and live life to the fullest."

The Greenwood community incorporates a luxurious and refined setting that mixes English heritage with a new American flair.

The first floor opens to a spacious living room and resident gathering space filled with a bold, rich color palette. Residents may enjoy upscale dining across the hall at the "The Woodlands." Other main floor amenities include The Miracle Theater, the onsite cinema named after the legendary "Miracle Mile" business district that once thrived on Greenwood Ave. The Bog & Fen pub pays homage to the history of the local land and creates a cozy atmosphere for residents to connect with friends. Swan's salon and the barber shop Duckies, named from the ever popular 'Duck Tail' haircut of the 1950s, are also located on the main floor. A rooftop terrace inspired by an English garden provides a space for residents to take in city views, relax with friends, or even entertain family.

Keeping wellness central each day, Aegis Living Greenwood hosts a plethora of onsite health and wellness programming and amenities, including a vibrant fitness studio and serene massage room, registered dieticians who oversee all meals created by expert chefs, telemedicine services, and more. Nursing staff personalize each resident care plan, and with assisted living, memory care, and transitional care all under the same roof, residents can update care with ease.

"Emerging from nearly three years in the pandemic, we are all seeking community, deeper connection, and more joy in our lives," said Aegis Living President Sandra Preyale. "We are excited to bring unmatched care to Northwest Seattle as the demand for assisted living, memory, and transitional care continues to rise."

Memory care is offered on two dedicated floors, known as "Life's Neighborhood." Life's Neighborhood is a community within a community with amenities located all in one space. Residents may enjoy the "Happy Days" café, "Rock Around the Clock" record shop and activity room, a terrace with a park-like setting including a gazebo and walkable "neighborhood" that resembles a residential street, even a retired red Thunderbird car. Another experiential area – called Life's Haven – offers a calming escape where residents may imagine they are on an Interurban Trolley car, complete with trolley stop. To further bring back positive memories proven to benefit those diagnosed with dementia, artwork installations throughout the space feature familiar icons of an American neighborhood like the local paper boy, the lovable mail man, neighborhood pups, and an ice cream truck.

"So many of us here at Aegis Living have loved ones who have needed – or still need – extra assistance and care later in life," said Jeanna Korbas, Vice President of Interior Design. "We create each community with the love, care, and attention to detail we hope to have in our homes and in the homes of our families."

The Greenwood neighborhood appeals to both families and urbanites alike and offers the best of the Pacific Northwest with nearby outings to Carkeek Park, Green Lake, Woodland Park Zoo, and easy access to many local shops and cafes.

Located at 10000 Holman Road NW, Seattle, WA 98177, Aegis Living Greenwood houses 96 senior living apartments over the 89,000-square-foot-building. Ankrom Moisan is the architecture firm and Venture is the general contractor. Aegis has several additional communities in development, including a community in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle opening next month.

About Aegis Living

Aegis Living is a national leader in senior assisted living and memory care. With nearly 25 years of experience, Aegis Living is known for its deep expertise in supporting residents along the continuum of care, from light assistance to advanced dementia; innovative programming and a focus on upscale, purpose-built design; and an employee-centric company culture. With every community, Aegis Living creates a living environment where residents can feel at home and inspired to live life to the fullest. The privately held company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and operates 35 communities in Washington, California and Nevada, with a number of additional communities in development. For more information, visit www.aegisliving.com. Follow the company on Twitter @Aegisliving, Instagram @aegislivingseniors and Facebook at www.facebook.com/AegisLiving.

Aegis Living, a national leader in assisted living and memory care. (PRNewsfoto/Aegis Living) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aegis Living