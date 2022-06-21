BlueVoyant Welcomes Seasoned Finance Executive as Chief Financial Officer

Barry Stern is the former senior vice president of finance at Mandiant, and brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a rock-solid cyber defense platform company converging internal and external security, today announced that Barry Stern has joined the company as chief financial officer.

Stern brings more than 20 years of finance experience including transforming businesses from start-up to Initial Public Offering (IPO), as well as managing large enterprises' financials. Most recently, Stern was the senior vice president of finance at Mandiant and FireEye, where he managed the company's financial planning and reporting. In addition, he was deeply involved in numerous acquisitions, the divestiture of the FireEye business, and Mandiant's pending acquisition by Google.

Before joining Mandiant, Stern helped two companies, Opower, and Shopping.com (subsequently acquired by eBay), with their IPOs. Additionally, Stern worked at Google, Intel, and Andersen Consulting.

"BlueVoyant has a proven track record of sustained high growth," said Jim Rosenthal, CEO, BlueVoyant. "Barry has the experience of growing and scaling tech-enabled companies. I am excited to welcome him to the team to maximize financial opportunities."

In his role as CFO, Stern will focus on setting and managing BlueVoyant's financial and strategic plans, establishing and managing financial and operational processes and goals, ensuring regulatory reporting requirements are met, managing investor relations, and building a world-class global finance organization to help scale the company's business.

BlueVoyant has more than 700 customers, 650 employees across five continents, and recently announced a $250 million series raise with a more than unicorn valuation. The company has a proven track record of sustained high growth.

"I understand what companies like BlueVoyant need as the team continues to transform cyber defense," Stern said. "I am excited to help take BlueVoyant to the next level with rapid growth and expansion."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant converges internal and external cyber defense capabilities into an outcomes-based, cloud-native platform called BlueVoyant Elements™. Elements continuously monitors your network, endpoints, attack surface, and supply chain as well as the open, deep, and dark web for vulnerabilities, risks, and threats; and takes action to protect your business, leveraging both machine learning-driven automation and human-led expertise. Elements can be deployed as independent solutions or together as a full-spectrum cyber defense platform. BlueVoyant's approach to cyber defense revolves around three key pillars — technology, telemetry, and talent — that deliver rock-solid cyber defense capabilities to more than 700 customers across the globe.

