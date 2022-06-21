BONDIBOOST ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH AT SEPHORA NATIONWIDE

LEADING HAIRCARE BRAND EXPANDS RETAIL FOOTPRINT AND DEBUTS EXCLUSIVE PRODUCT LAUNCH

DOUBLE BAY, Australia, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BondiBoost, the Australian-made line of clean haircare and wellness products, announces its upcoming partnership with Sephora U.S. Beginning June 21, 2022, BondiBoost will be available on Sephora.com and within over 200 Sephora stores by August.

Founded in 2018, Australian born and bred BondiBoost creates high quality haircare products powered by natural, locally sourced ingredients. Stemming from research showing the harsh reality that most people are unhappy with their hair quality - including thickness, texture, breakage, length, volume and aging - BondiBoost sought solutions. They pioneered a range of salon professional products that reduce the appearance of tired, dull hair, and help prevent breakage and split ends for healthier and thicker hair – all while embracing a down-to-earth laid-back Aussie lifestyle.

"We are thrilled to continue to expand our partnership with such a prestigious global beauty leader as Sephora," said Brian Orr, Global President of BondiBoost. "We began our partnership with Sephora in North America through a very successful launch in Sephora Canada and we are eager to accelerate that growth into the U.S. with a company in which we share many great values."

BondiBoost will launch at Sephora U.S. with a wide range of best-selling hair care products, including their HG collection for thinning hair. The active ingredients stimulate blood flow and oxygen to the scalp resulting in healthier, fuller, and thicker-looking locks. Additionally, Sephora will exclusively debut BondiBoost's Thickening Therapy collection, including a Shampoo, Conditioner, Mask and Spray. Supercharged with a proprietary complex of powerful ingredients that work together to lift hair at the roots while expanding and plumping each strand, the collection delivers instant thickness and volume.

The assortment will also include BondiBoost's Rapid Repair, Curl Boss and Blonde Baby collections, as well as their Miracle Mask, Salt Scrub, Heat Protectant Spray and Sea Salt Spray.

"We're excited to introduce BondiBoost to our Sephora U.S. clients," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "With high-quality, clean formulations – and a strong social and digital presence – BondiBoost offers powerful products that speak to many of our client's top haircare concerns. We look forward to introducing this innovative brand to our expanded community and know that it will be a great addition to our assortment."

For more information on BondiBoost, please visit www.BondiBoost.com.

ABOUT BONDIBOOST

Meet Australia's miracle haircare brand, BondiBoost, offering high quality, fun and accessible hair health solutions for everybody and every hair need. All collections have been created using formulations led by science and driven by conscious, natural and native Australian ingredients to target specific hair concerns. Carefully selected essential oils and antioxidant ingredients effectively cleanse each strand of hair, while depositing powerful 'good for you' ingredients directly to the scalp, to maximize strength, length and reduce breakage for thicker, healthier looking hair. All products are vegan, cruelty-free and free from parabens, silicones, and sulphates.

ABOUT SEPHORA AMERICAS



Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas. And with its new long-term retail strategic partnership, clients can now shop Sephora at Kohl's, a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with 200 locations in 2021, and at least 850 locations by 2023. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email ExternalComms@sephora.com

