Kailo Medical Integrates with Densitas Transfering AI Output Directly to the Radiologist's Report

CALGARY, AB, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kailo Medical today announced a new integration with Densitas. This integration will support compliance with breast density notification guidelines while simultaneously optimizing radiologist reading workflows. KailoHub transferring Densitas' breast density measure into the radiologist report brings standardized results to the referring physician, and supports conversations with patients based on reliable and reproducible information.

"Kailo and Densitas have many synergies: empowering our clients in their pursuit of standardization, enhanced metrics and accurate data. KailoHub brings the objectivity of the Densitas breast density output directly to the referring physician, ultimately ensuring dependable patient care," says Jessica Wilson, Vice President of North America at Kailo Medical. "We're excited to share that, together, we're working to create better outcomes for all in medical imaging."

"We're pleased with the opportunity to collaborate with Kailo to provide a seamless integration of our density results into KailoHub," says Alexandra Bade, Director Global Sales and Operations at Densitas. "This supports the optimization of radiologist reading workflows for our mutual clients."

The benefits of this new integration include.

KailoHub transfers the Densitas density output directly into the radiologist report.

Standardizes captured measurements.

Reduces radiologist dictation time by eliminating dictation of the breast density score.

Increases accuracy of the report.

About Kailo Medical: In 2011, Robert Newman and Bernard Duscher founded Kailo Medical in Melbourne, Australia. Since then, the company has grown rapidly, with its software deployed in public and private sectors all over the world. Kailo's product line solves challenges, instills confidence, saves time, and standardizes practices. Primarily, our Healthcare Interoperability Broker KailoHub, integrates disparate systems across the Medical Imaging Enterprise; leading to more accurate reporting, more efficient processes and a more progressive way to care. With offices in Melbourne and Calgary, Kailo Medical is ready to help you solve challenges you might have with your current imaging workflow. If you'd like more information about Kailo Medical's products or services, please visit www.kailomedical.com

About Densitas: Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. Our products equip mammography facilities with solutions for improving mammography quality, operational efficiencies, clinical care team burnout, compliance with MQSA EQUIP and breast density inform legislation, patient-specific rapid risk assessment, and tailored radiologic technologist training protocols. Densitas® solutions align with value-based care delivery models by providing standardized metrics and quantitative performance indicators delivered through a continuous quality assurance platform powered by advanced A.I. analytics to cost-effectively manage the care delivery.

