OcuDoc Announces Appointment of Dr. Richard Lindstrom as Chief Medical Advisor, Ophthalmology

The company brings on the board-certified ophthalmologist and internationally recognized leader to inform product development.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus-based ophthalmic MedTech startup, OcuDoc, announced the appointment of Dr. Richard Lindstrom as its new Chief Medical Advisor, Ophthalmology. The firm brings on Dr. Lindstrom to provide his extensive experience in cornea, cataract, glaucoma, laser surgery, refractive surgery, innovation and the business of ophthalmology.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Lindstrom, a 50-year industry veteran, join our organization as a Medical Advisor. With his wealth of experience at the forefront of ophthalmology's evolutionary changes as a clinician, leader, researcher, teacher, inventor, writer, industry consultant and highly acclaimed physician and surgeon, his career accomplishments are proof that he will add tremendous value to our team in ensuring our products meet the ophthalmic health needs of patients," said Grady Lenski, Chief Executive Officer of OcuDoc.

After graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. from the College of Liberal Arts at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Lindstrom completed his B.S. and doctorate degree in medicine at The University of Minnesota in 1972. Dr. Lindstrom has spent his career caring for patients' sight, advancing the industry through his writing and research, and nurturing the next generation of ophthalmologists. Today, Dr. Lindstrom is Founder and Attending Surgeon Emeritus at Minnesota Eye Consultants, Senior Lecturer and Trustee Emeritus of the Foundation at the University of Minnesota and Visiting Professor at the UC Irvine Gavin Herbert Eye Institute.

"The OcuDoc value proposition and offering is something that I am both personally and professionally ecstatic about. We're developing tools that will increase the frequency of interactions between eye care professionals (ECPs) and their patients, with offerings such as telerefraction and myopia monitoring. I am confident this will be a gamechanger for the ophthalmology industry and look forward to what's to come," said Dr. Lindstrom.

OcuDoc Mobile aims to be the first and only objective smartphone app that tests and monitors vision without the need for additional equipment and attachments. It provides both patient and provider the opportunity for better patient outcomes for Rx renewal, remote refraction, myopia management, and eye misalignment issues. In the United States and other regulated markets, ECPs and retailers will be able to use OcuDoc Mobile as their everyday autorefractor and send the app for patient and caregiver utilization at home, with results delivered back to the ECP.

About OcuDoc™ OcuDoc is an ocular medical diagnostic software company whose primary software applications test and monitor vision, enabling both in-person and telemedicine; all based on proprietary, patented technology developed at The Ohio State University. Learn more at https://www.ocudocmobile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future product or company performance. The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA, and OcuDoc Mobile is not currently available for purchase or use in the United States.

