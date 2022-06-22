CyberCatch CEO to Provide Critical Intel on Imminent Cyber Attack Threats with Keynote at Largest Canadian Expo for Small and Medium-sized Businesses

Cybersecurity Keynote at CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 will demo how attackers exploit vulnerabilities and explain how complying with the new National Cyber Security Standard can thwart devastating attacks

SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch, an innovative cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, today announced that Sai Huda, the company's Founder, Chairman and CEO, will be the keynote speaker for cybersecurity at the CanadianSME Business Expo, taking place on June 29 to 30, 2022.

"We are honored to have Sai Huda as our keynote speaker for cybersecurity at the CanadianSME Expo in association with Caary Capital," said Shaik Khaleeluddin, Founder and Publisher of CanadianSME Business Magazine. "CanadianSME is dedicated to fostering a healthy and vibrant environment for small businesses across Canada, and cybersecurity is an integral part of that goal. Mr. Huda has a wealth of knowledge to offer our attendees from his long and impressive career of leadership in the cybersecurity industry. Whether you're a seasoned business owner, an information technology (IT) director – or just starting out on your own entrepreneurial journey – the CanadianSME Expo will offer invaluable lessons for all areas of your business, especially Mr. Huda's keynote on how to thrive digitally by managing cyber risk."

Mr. Huda's keynote will explain Canada's new National Cyber Security Standard, the CAN / CIOSC 104 Baseline Cyber Security Controls for Small and Medium Organizations (SMOs); show the cybersecurity controls prescribed and detail how SMOs can cost-effectively adopt the new Standard to stay safe from cyber threats.

Additionally, Mr. Huda will present a demo showing how attackers can easily exploit common vulnerabilities in SMOs and detail the latest cases of how attackers are stealing data and installing ransomware across the Canadian SMO landscape.

"Cyberattacks are increasing across North America, in particular targeting SMOs," said Mr. Huda. "I am honored to speak at the CanadianSME Business Expo 2022, and to know that the event's organizers not only recognize the importance of cybersecurity to businesses of all sizes, but share our vision of working together to take a stand against these attacks."

Mr. Huda is a globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert, the author of the best-selling book, "Next Level Cybersecurity," and a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences. He also helped author Canada's National Cyber Security Standard, CAN / CIOSC 104, developed by the CIO Strategy Council. This Cyber Security Standard for SMOs is the first of its kind in the world.

The CanadianSME Business Expo 2022 is organized by CanadianSME, a leading podium for small and medium-sized enterprises across Canada. It is a two-day virtual event exclusively designed for Canadian small and mid-sized businesses and organizations.

Speakers at the event will include distinguished leaders and experts from a broad range of industries and government agencies. The opening keynote will be delivered by the Honourable Mary Ng, Canada's Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

CyberCatch has partnered with the CIO Strategy Council to provide a cybersecurity solution –CAN / CIOSC 104 Compliance Manager – that helps an SMO to implement all cybersecurity controls prescribed and then automatically tests the controls to enable continuous compliance, security and cyber risk mitigation cost-effectively.

"Cyberattacks pose an existential threat to SMOs," said Mr. Huda. "SMOs are the growth engine of our economy; we must help them stay safe from cyber threats so they can succeed digitally. I'm looking forward to showing SMOs how they can stay one step ahead of the threats and thrive digitally at this year's CanadianSME Expo."

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch is a unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that protects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from cyberattacks by focusing on the root cause why SMBs fall victim: security holes. It provides an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform coupled with deep subject matter expertise to help SMBs implement just the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls. The platform then performs automated testing of controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, and finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly, so attackers can't exploit any missing or broken controls to break in and steal data or infect ransomware. CyberCatch's continuous value proposition: Test. Fix. Secure.

Learn more at: https://cybercatch.com

