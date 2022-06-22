OpenTable and inline Enter into a Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable , a leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc, NASDAQ: BKNG), and the inline group Ltd (inline), announced today that the two parties have entered into a strategic partnership. inline is a leading software provider for online reservations, table management system and other productivity tools for restaurants in East Asia.

OpenTable diners will soon have the ability to book reservations and order food at some of the most popular restaurants in the region, powered by inline, and inline restaurant customers will gain access to OpenTable's expansive global dining network. OpenTable, via its parent company Booking Holdings, has also made a strategic financial investment in inline, as part of its continued advancement in the tech and restaurant space.

"inline has quickly built a leadership position in select markets in Asia and is growing throughout the region," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "We're delighted to partner with them as we expand OpenTable's presence in the Asia-Pacific region."

Doris Yu, founder and Co-CEO of inline said, "Working with OpenTable is a wonderful opportunity to help restaurants across the Asia-Pacific region. We've helped restaurant operators serve and maintain relationships with over 200 million diners, and this partnership and vote of confidence will allow us to achieve our goal of serving the busiest and best restaurants from Tokyo to Melbourne."

About OpenTable

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), powers reservations for the hospitality industry. OpenTable's software seats more than 1 billion people per year and helps more than 50,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues attract guests, manage capacity, improve operations and maximize revenue.

