ShapeShift DAO Integrates Unstoppable Domains, Replacing Complicated Crypto Wallet Addresses with NFT Domains

Unstoppable Domains will give all FOX Token holders $50 toward free NFT domains

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains , the leading platform for Web3 digital identity with more than 2.4 million registered NFT domains, today announced an integration with ShapeShift , a decentralized, non-custodial cryptocurrency platform supporting over 5000 assets. Now, ShapeShift customers will be able to replace complicated wallet addresses with human-readable NFT domains, so they can send the top crypto assets (BTC and ETH) as easily as they would an email. To jump-start the integration, in the coming weeks, ShapeShift and Unstoppable Domains will offer free NFT domains to all FOX Token holders.

"We're always looking for ways to make crypto easier, whether through our own development efforts or through integrations with partners," said Willy Ogorzaly, ShapeShift DAO's head of decentralization. "It's no surprise that long crypto addresses are difficult, and human-readable addresses are a great solution. By leveraging on-chain NFTs to represent domains rather than centralized name services (like DNS), Unstoppable Domains ensures that the user is always in control."

The current Web3 onboarding experience is overly complex, and Unstoppable Domains solves that by offering user-friendly NFT domain names that provide a foundation for digital identity. NFT domains allow people to carry a unique username across wallets, apps, services, games, and the metaverse, becoming a user-owned, secure, and portable Web3 identifier. With this new partnership, ShapeShift users can send crypto from their wallet to .crypto, .x, .nft, .wallet, .coin, .bitcoin, .dao, .blockchain, and .888 domains. This helps eliminate user error and creates a more human-centric approach to interacting with crypto and the Web3 ecosystem.

"As one of the longest-running crypto exchanges, ShapeShift has made decentralization, openness and transparency a core part of its mission," said Sandy Carter, SVP of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. "We're delighted to partner with ShapeShift as we build a future where both new and experienced crypto users have the tools to interact seamlessly with the decentralized web."

In the coming weeks, FOX Token holders will receive an email from ShapeShift DAO with a unique code, which they can use to claim their free domain on the Unstoppable Domains website.

ABOUT UNSTOPPABLE DOMAINS

Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an NFT domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3. Unstoppable Domains offers NFT domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with more than 200 apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.

ABOUT SHAPESHIFT

Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. Today's ShapeShift DAO is an engaged community of builders working to advance the state of crypto trading, investing and access to open, decentralized financial systems. Our web and mobile platforms empower users to safely buy, hold, trade, invest and interact with thousands of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cosmos.

