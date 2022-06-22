Yadea Officially Launches in Spanish Market with Madrid Event

MADRID, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585:HK) officially announced its expansion into the Spanish market after the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand held a successful high-profile launch event at Madrid City Hall on June 21.

With the theme #YADEATakestheCity, the event showcased the full range of Yadea products, with a focus on the high-end VFLY F200 series. Zhou Chao, President of Yadea's International Business Group, was on hand via video link to deliver an opening speech, and he was joined by Borja Carabante, Environment and Mobility Councillor of Madrid City. Aska Zeng, CEO of Yadea Europe, Ernesto Ko, President of YADEA Spain, and representatives from various media outlets, both domestic and international, were also in attendance.

Yadea held launch event at Madrid City Hall to announce its expansion into the Spanish market (PRNewswire)

"With our expansion into this new market, we are delighted to bring even more green mobility solutions to the people of Spain," said Yadea Europe CEO Aska Zeng. "As Yadea's business gains even greater prominence on an international level, we hope that more people around the world will embrace our #ElectrifyYourLife philosophy and live more sustainably."

The brand's debut in the Spanish market featured the local premiere of VFLY F200 series, which will raise the bar for electric two-wheelers in terms of design, power, and performance. F200 boasts the industry's first application of a 10KW wheel-side motor. By employing precise algorithmic controls, the motor maximizes energy efficiency, ensuring a powerful and consistent ride with uninterrupted acceleration. Its battery system comes equipped with an ATL long-range automotive-grade high-voltage lithium-ion cell, which can be fully charged in four to five hours thanks to 1,000W 12A fast charging support.

Safety is also paramount for Yadea and F200 is no different. The line is equipped with large-diameter semi-hot melt tires based on the model's driving parameters. The high-performance wheels allow for high-speed (front: 110/70-14, rear: 130/70-13) and they can adapt to changing road conditions for a better riding experience.

In addition, Yadea displayed more products such as electric motorcycles, bicycles, and kick scooters to demonstrate full coverage for all riders and scooters and showcased its fast-charging technology as well during the event.

"Madrid attaches great importance to environmental protection," commented Borja Carabante, city councilor for Environment and Mobility. "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Yadea to our beautiful city.

The event also drew the attention of the media with representatives from domestic and international outlets in attendance. Company figures held multiple events and interviews covering themes such as future mobility and sustainable development throughout the day.

As a pioneer in the field of electric two-wheelers, entering the Spanish market is an essential step for Yadea to bring cutting-edge green mobility products to users in Europe. With the acceleration of its Brand Globalization Strategy, Yadea continues to complete its global high-quality supply chain system, taking the lead in partnership with the world's top industrial design company Studio F.A. Porsche. Powered by investment in two CNAS laboratories, six technology R&D centers, and one industrial design technology center, Yadea will continue to make innovative breakthroughs to bring new environmentally-friendly mobility solutions to market in a host of countries around the world.

