Cornerstone Christian Academy Receives National Recognition for Commitment to Empowering Students

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA) announced that it has been recognized as a 2021-22 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. It is one of just 134 middle schools across the U.S., and one of only two in Fort Bend, to receive this honor for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Gateway.

"Our mission at CCA is to instill in our students a strong foundation of skills for life and faith for eternity," shared Mr. Eric Nicholie, CCA's Head of School. "Receiving this honor means we are staying true to our mission by providing our students with important access to STEM programs that will prepare them for the world after graduation."

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, CCA had to meet the following criteria during the 2020-2021 school year:

Offer at least one PLTW Gateway unit at each grade level;

Have more than 50 percent of the student body participating;

Have at least 25 percent of students advancing to high school participate in two or more units during their middle school tenure;

Have strategies and supports in place that support reasonably proportional representation with regard to race, ethnicity, poverty, gender and can support such claims with relevant data.

"We are honored to recognize Cornerstone Christian Academy for their unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the last two years having been some of the most challenging in recent history for students and educators across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. David Dimmett, Interim President and CEO of PLTW.

"CCA should be very proud of their achievements in unlocking their students' potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose."

Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA) is a non-denominational Christian private school in Sugar Land, Texas serving preschool through eighth grade. CCA provides a developmentally appropriate education experience in a safe and nurturing environment that supports academic growth. With access to highly qualified and passionate teachers, CCA students grow to become seekers of Biblical truth, academic knowledge, and outstanding citizens of character.

