Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day Announce Four Walls Whiskey

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of their decades-long friendship built within a bar, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day are launching a whiskey brand that pays tribute to the four walls the gang calls home.

The bar as we know it today is an offspring of the Irish Pub and the American Saloon. Its inherent Irish American spirit carries the warmth and comfort of familiar faces and repeated stories, along with the unpredictability and energy that generate the wild moments we will never forget and keep us coming back. "We wanted to create a brand celebrating the four walls that have held our favorite memories in and kept our troubles out," states Glenn Howerton. "We were shooting Season 15 when bars were shutting down all across America. So we decided to source some really great whiskeys and create something as a tribute to the bar and kick it off by giving back," adds Rob McElhenney. "We learned just how rare and how collectible old Irish Whiskey is, and we couldn't believe we got our hands on some and wanted to release it and do something for the people and places that do so much for all of us - the bars and the bartenders," says Charlie Day.

Watch their announcement video here: https://youtu.be/SBY_zKwyyMk

The limited-edition Four Walls whiskey collection will include two products - a rare Irish Whiskey with premium commemorative packaging for serious whiskey collectors and a blended Irish and Straight Pennsylvania Rye offering crafted with bartenders in mind and made to celebrate with fans, both available for purchase starting today.

The commemorative bottle is a 15+-year-old, single-barrel, cask-strength Irish Whiskey made to celebrate the record-breaking 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, all episodes currently streaming on Hulu/FXX, and the success of the It's Always Sunny podcast. With premium packaging that includes signatures by Glenn, Rob, and Charlie, and a mirrored, engraved box, this package will retail for $999 and is only being released in a run of 755 bottles.

The second release is a mix of hand-selected barrels of grain and malt Irish whiskeys blended with Pennsylvania Straight Rye Whiskey for a new Irish & American tradition. Blended with bartenders in mind, it is smooth enough to be served neat but also holds up in a cocktail. This 90-proof spirit comes in a collectible premium box and retails for $89. Only a few hundred cases will be released now, with opportunities for fans to taste the spirit at special events over the coming months including the just-announced The Always Sunny Podcast live events at Bourbon & Beyond festival and at The Met Philadelphia.

All proceeds from this collection will be donated to the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association's HARP (Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania).

The liquid in both bottles, in addition to having the blessing of Master Distillers at all partner distilleries and from the gang themselves, recently received high praise during a blind tasting by members of the Barleycorn Society with co-founder John McCarthy declaring the 15-year Four Walls, "a single malt rivaling any in the world" and the blended offering a "no-brainer for high-end cocktails as well as a perfect vehicle for neat sipping armchair contemplation."

Shop the Four Walls limited-edition collection and sign-up to join the Four Walls bar family to be the first to learn about future releases at www.FourWallsWhiskey.com

About Rob, Charlie & Glenn

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton have always had a knack for crafting fine things together. The trio is responsible for creating It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which has now become the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history. First barreled in 2005, Sunny stars McElhenney, Day, and Howerton -- along with Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito -- as the owners of one of South Philly's most notorious Irish pubs. The show, like a fine whiskey, has only gotten richer and intensified its distinct flavor through the years. It's since become a landmark for dark comedy and American satire, uniting the most devoted of fans from all over the country and abroad, and this monumental 15th season is truly one to crack open and celebrate. Continuing to deliver some of the hardest laughs on television while tackling society's most pressing issues, Sunny turns its fearless focus both outward and inward: to a national and international level but also to a deeply personal level. In addition to writing, producing, starring in, and occasionally directing the series, Rob, Charlie & Glenn now run a podcast devoted to deep-diving into the history and lore behind the show. "The Always Sunny Podcast" debuted in November 2021 and rocketed up to the #1 comedy podcast across all platforms.

