Leader in Sexual Wellness Brings Consumers Closer Together with Inviting New Look

ISELIN, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStyles Healthcare, a global leader in sexual wellness, announces today a packaging refresh across the LifeStyles® product portfolio. Welcoming a sleek and modern design, the new look marks a fresh chapter in the brand's legacy.

Lifestyles® Gives 100+ Years Of Reliability A New Face With Packaging Redesign (PRNewsfoto/LifeStyles Healthcare) (PRNewswire)

As a longstanding authority in the category, the LifeStyles® brand aims to instill a sense of safety, confidence and creativity for all throughout the sexual experience. Recognizing the evolving attitudes of today's consumer, the brand is revamping the aesthetic of its trusted and accessible collection to connect more deeply with users at shelf.

"LifeStyles has a 100+ year history exclusively dedicated to sexual wellness. We take immense pride in being a reliable resource that enables greater connections for all," says M'lou Walker, Chief Executive Officer of LifeStyles Healthcare. "When customers see our products, we want them to be as excited to grab them off the shelf as we are to make them. Our revitalized design was crafted to inspire shoppers instantly to explore more fulfilling sexual experiences with confidence and comfort."

The LifeStyles® brand offers a range of products inclusive of condoms, lubricants, and accessories. The freshly launched packaging is beginning to roll out across retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, Rite Aid and more.

About LifeStyles

LifeStyles Healthcare's history dates back to 1905 when Eric Ansell first started making condoms in Richmond, Australia. Today LifeStyles is a global leader in the sexual wellness sector, comprising a broad range of condoms, personal lubricants and other related products. LifeStyles is the world's #2 condom company with leading latex brands such as LifeStyles®, Jissbon®, Manix®, Unimil®, Blowtex® and others, as well as the fast-growing, highly-innovative non-latex condom brand SKYN®. LifeStyles Healthcare was created on 1 September 2017 when the consortium of Humanwell Healthcare and CITIC Capital purchased the Sexual Wellness division from Ansell.

LifeStyles, ® and ™ are trademarks owned by LifeStyles Healthcare, Pte. Ltd in various jurisdictions.

