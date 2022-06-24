LF Edge Releases Industry-Defining Edge Computing White Paper to Accelerate Edge/ IoT Deployments

Collaborative community white paper refines the definitions and nuances of open source edge computing across telecom, industrial, cloud, enterprise and consumer markets

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization under the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced continued ecosystem collaboration via a new collaborative white paper, "Sharpening the Edge II: Diving Deeper into the LF Edge Taxonomy & Projects."

A follow-up to the LF Edge community's original, collaborative 2020 paper – which provides an overview of the organization and details the LF Edge taxonomy, high level considerations for developing edge solutions and key use cases, – the new publication dives deeper into key areas of edge manageability, security, connectivity and analytics, and highlights how each project addresses these areas. The paper demonstrates maturation of the edge ecosystem and how the rapidly growing LF Edge community has made great progress over the past two years towards building an open, modular framework for edge computing. As with the first publication, the paper addresses a balance of interests spanning the cloud, telco, IT, OT, IoT, mobile, and consumer markets.

"With the growing edge computing infrastructure market set to be worth up to $800B by 2028, our LF Edge project communities are evolving," said Jason Shepherd, VP Ecosystem, ZEDEDA and former LF Edge Governing Board Chair. "This paper outlines industry direction through an LF Edge community lens. With such a diverse set of knowledgeable stakeholders, the report is an accurate reflection of a unified approach to defining open edge computing."

"I'm eager to continue to champion and spearhead the great work of the LF Edge community as the new board chair," said Tina Tsou, new Governing Board chair, LF Edge. "The Taxonomy white paper that demonstrates the accelerated community momentum seen by open source edge communities is really exciting and speaks to the power of open source."

The white paper, which is now available for download , was put together as the result of broad community collaboration, spanning insights and expertise from subject matter experts across LF Edge project communities: Akraino, EdgeX Foundry, EVE, Fledge, Open Horizon, State of the Edge, Alvarium, Baetyl, eKuiper, and FIDO Device Onboard.

