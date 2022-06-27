Newmark Ranks #1 on LinkedIn's 'Top Companies in Real Estate' List

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark") is ranked #1 on LinkedIn's 2022 'Top Companies in Real Estate' list. The list is part of LinkedIn's 'Top Companies: Industry Edition', ranking the 25 top companies at which to grow a career in nine major U.S. industries.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Investing in opportunities for the long-term success of our talented, industry-leading professionals is, and always will be, a top priority for Newmark," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin. "As Newmark continues its growth trajectory—both nationally and internationally—the leadership and support of our people is truly a driver of opportunity in all markets."

Other honorees—all Fortune 500 companies—that took the number one spot in LinkedIn's 'Top Companies: Industry Edition' lists include Amazon (Retail), Blackstone (Financial Services), Expedia Group (Travel & Hospitality), Google (Technology and Information), PepsiCo (Consumer Goods) and The Walt Disney Company (Media and Entertainment).

Rankings are based on LinkedIn's seven data-backed career-progression pillars—ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 6,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.