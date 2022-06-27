Troutman Pepper Adds Talented Health Care Regulatory and Transactional Partner in Chicago to Powerhouse Health Sciences Department

CHICAGO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asher Funk, an attorney who focuses on representing health care providers in transactions, regulatory counseling, compliance matters, government investigations, and enforcement actions, has joined Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Transactional Practice Group in Chicago as a partner. Funk comes to the firm from Polsinelli PC, and is the sixth attorney to join the firm's national Health Sciences Department in recent months. In April, the firm welcomed three partners to the team, data privacy Partner Jonathan Ishee and corporate Partners Geoff Starr and Abe Kwon. Lori Trujillo and Brian Wong also joined the firm as counsel in its Los Angeles and New York offices, respectively, earlier this month.

"Our Health Sciences Department is a strategic pillar for the firm. We continue to expand our health care and life sciences footprint in key practice areas and geographies, growing capabilities based on client need," said Rachael Bushey, chair of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Department. "We are delighted to have Asher join us. His addition strengthens our presence in the Midwest and will be an asset to our health care and life sciences clients throughout the country."

"Asher's background and combination of regulatory compliance, white collar litigation, and transactional experience in the health care vertical brings significant value to Health Sciences and to the firm, and contributes to our aggressive growth throughout the country," added partner John Jones, who leads Troutman Pepper's Health Care Private Equity, Transactions, and Regulatory practices.

Funk maintains a diverse practice representing hospitals, health systems, skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation providers, home health and hospice companies, pharmacies, durable medical equipment suppliers, and behavioral health providers. He has deep experience with the Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute, Civil Monetary Penalties Law, and issues related to quality of care, medical necessity, billing, and reimbursement. Funk is also an expert on the federal False Claims Act — and similar state laws — having routinely represented providers during investigations and litigation initiated by the government and private whistleblowers.

"I've spent my career partnering with clients and helping them navigate the complex issues facing health care and life sciences organizations during transactions, government audits, investigations, and litigation," said Funk. "Troutman Pepper has invested in dynamic thought leaders to take Health Sciences forward. This provides an excellent platform for lateral partners, like me. I am pleased to join the Department, and to continue to grow my practice and build relationships with clients and my new colleagues at Troutman Pepper."

Funk earned his JD from the Northeastern University School of Law and his BA degree from University of Michigan.

Troutman Pepper's multidisciplinary Health Sciences Department has more than 150 professionals who serve clients across the health care and life sciences spectrum. Clients include innovative biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device developers and manufacturers; physicians, hospitals, and other health care providers; health insurers and other payors; and a wide range of members of the health care supply chain. The team has been recognized by top industry authorities, including Chambers USA.

