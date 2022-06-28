Enjoin Announces Addition to Leadership Team to Accelerate Market Expansion

Peder Christensen appointed as Chief Revenue Officer to lead revenue growth

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enjoin, a physician-directed mid-revenue cycle solutions provider, announced today expansion of its executive leadership team to include Peder Christensen as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Peder will lead all aspects of the company's sales, business development, and strategic partnerships with a focus on growth in Enjoin's solutions portfolio and geographic markets.

This announcement is on the heels of the recent press statement announcing Justin C. Schmidt as Co-CEO. "This is an exciting time of growth for Enjoin and we are excited to have Peder join our team. His extensive background in consultative sales for both services and workforce solutions as well as technology aligns perfectly with our growth trajectory as we strengthen our offerings to support a total solution in mid-revenue cycle including expansion of Enjoin's pre-bill review and staffing services," said Justin.

According to Co-CEO James P. Fee, MD, CCS, CCDS, Peder's experience in service, staffing and technology makes him the ideal person to help lead Enjoin through our next stage of growth and tech-enabled services. "Bringing Peder on board will allow us to scale our sales efforts while staying in tune with the ever-evolving demands and needs of the market we serve," said Dr. Fee. "In addition, his commitment to client satisfaction and building collaborative client partnerships complements Enjoin's well established reputation and history of long-term client relationships. We are very pleased he has joined our team."

With over 15 years of business development and sales management experience, Peder will lead the Sales division, focusing on new markets and revenue opportunities. "I'm thrilled to be a part of Enjoin, especially now, given the market opportunity to deliver high value, quality solutions to support the mid-revenue cycle," said Peder. "I strongly believe in Enjoin's portfolio including its highly successful pre-bill review program as a market differentiator." Formerly, Peder played a key role in business development at Nym, a digital technology company supporting advanced artificial intelligence platform for medical coding and clinical documentation integrity. Prior to Nym, he led sales efforts at AMN Revenue Cycle Solutions (previously Peak Health Solutions and MedPartners).

Value-based care and risk adjustment methodologies for payment and performance require increased transparency into providers' performance and data integrity. Led by clinical leaders and practicing physicians for over 30 years, we focus on improving patient outcomes with deep clinical expertise and advanced clinical documentation practices to drive clinical integration, revenue integrity, and quality of care. Enjoin clients achieve a demonstrable improvement in CMI, coding accuracy, quality metrics, risk adjustment and physician alignment. For more information, visit enjoincdi.com .

Enjoin recently received an A+ rating in the First Look by KLAS for its clinical documentation integrity services.

