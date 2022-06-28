FYLÍ PARTNERS WITH UBS AND SOHO HOUSE FOR A NATIONWIDE EVENT TOUR

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fylí has teamed up with UBS Global Wealth Management to host the latest iteration of its Salon Series, Own Your Worth – a four-market tour of panel discussions and VIP dinners addressing the needs of early-stage female founders; arming them with resources to thrive in a male-dominated world. The partnership leverages UBS's exclusive Own your worth content focused on helping women lead more purposeful lives through financial participation and empowerment.

Kicking off July 17 in the Hamptons, the female mastermind community and UBS Global Wealth Management will host an invite-only VIP dinner, followed by an afternoon of panel discussions on July 19 at the Southampton Arts Center. The biggest women in tech will come together in conversations on the future of Web3, and how to use data to break barriers and bridge gaps—further highlighting the UBS Own your worth research, which explores how to pave a path to greater gender equality through women's financial participation.

"We're thrilled to partner with Fylí to launch the Own Your Worth Salon Series. This is a tremendous opportunity to champion the incredible work Fylí is doing to empower early-stage female founders, while bringing to bear the breadth of resources from the UBS Women's Segment and UBS Business Owners Segment teams," says Carey Shuffman, Head of the Women's Segment at UBS. "We are excited to be able to share our Own your worth resources with this community as part of our ongoing commitment to empower women to take their seat at the financial table and help female business leaders thrive."

Soho House locations in NYC, LA, and Miami will host the following stops; with each market covering a different theme. Women in finance will be highlighted on September 15 at The Ned in NYC, followed by LA on November 11, bringing together world-renowned women in wellness. Miami will host the series' final event of 2022 for women in the art world.

"The work Fylí does to help female leaders thrive is something all of us should learn from and apply," explains Founder and CEO of Soho House, Nick Jones. "I know from our Soho House mentoring programs how important support, access and networking is improving representation for women."

Learn more about Fylí's programming and community by visiting https://fylitribe.com/ . To learn more about UBS Global Wealth Management and the UBS Women's Segment, visit ubs.com/women .

