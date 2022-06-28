Independent Research Firm Cites Ansira As A Strong Performer In Customer Data Strategy and Activation Services Report

ST. LOUIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company, was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Data Strategy and Activation Services, Q2 2022.

"In this unique moment in data deprecation, we believe recognition as a Strong Performer in this report validates Ansira's customer data strategy services and technical chops that enable us to guide clients through this everchanging landscape," Ansira Executive Vice President Sukumar Muthya said. "We believe our unique client experience connecting brands, their distributed sales partners, and end customers together enables seamless marketing execution on behalf of our clients."

The Forrester Wave™: Customer Data Strategy and Activation Services, Q2 2022 evaluates the most significant data strategy and activation service providers to help B2C marketing professionals select the right one for their needs. Ansira was among eight companies invited to participate in Forrester's independent analysis, which assesses providers based on a 27-criterion evaluation including current offering, strategy, and market presence. In addition to submitting an in-depth questionnaire and leading a briefing that included an actual client pitch, three current clients were surveyed for the final assessment. Ansira received the highest scores possible in seven criteria, including customer engagement strategy and market approach.

Some quotes from the report, authored by Forrester Analyst Steph Liu, include:

"Ansira punches above its weight as a smaller agency not owned by a holding company…"

"[Ansira] stands out thanks to its unique expertise in distributed marketing organizations, such as franchises and dealership networks, which shapes its capabilities and vision of 'connected marketplaces.'"

"As a highly tactical partner, Ansira's vision of connecting brands, partners, and customers aligns well to its market approach…"

Ansira excels in marketing execution, particularly with implementing and managing clients' martech tools and executing marketing campaigns."

"[Ansira] received high marks for its customer engagement strategy work, and client references praised Ansira's technical know-how – ranging from email marketing execution to customer data platform implementations."

"Ansira is a good fit for distributed marketing organizations and enterprises that have deep technical needs…"

"We are a data-driven organization, and we understand the importance and the challenges of capturing and maximizing customer data," said Ansira President and Chief Revenue Officer Andy Arnold. "We believe recognition as a Strong Performer in this report further cements our focus on solutions and proprietary technology platforms that provide value to clients and enable them to better drive demand through segmentation, personalization, and cross-channel media and marketing activations."

Download the full report here.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:

An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes in transparent partnerships to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. Ansira designs relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments; strengthening relationships, cultivating brand loyalists, and assuring profitable client growth. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their channel sales ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 390 private equity investments across 41 countries, and as of December 31, 2021, had $88 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 265 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or Linkedin.

