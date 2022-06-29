InventHelp Inventor Develops Trend-Setting Cap (AVT-122)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique and stylish cap that could help the wearer stand out," said an inventor, from Lawton, Okla., "so I invented the DAP CAP. My trend-setting design could make a statement."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an eye-catching covering for the head. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional baseball-style hats and caps. As a result, it could enhance style and it could spark attention and conversation. The invention features a novel design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for teenagers, athletes, entertainers and anyone who enjoys the hip hop culture. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AVT-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp