LXT Expands Secure Facilities and Workforce Globally

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LXT , an emerging leader in global AI training data, today announced strong demand for its data collection and annotation services for AI that has led the company to expand its secure facilities and workforce globally. In particular, the company has seen a recent increase in requests for data to train applications in Canadian French and has leveraged its proven methodology to quickly deploy new secure facilities in that region. LXT now operates five facilities in strategic locations to provide balanced coverage of languages, with more to be added based on regional demand.

Earlier this year, the company released an executive survey, The Path to AI Maturity , highlighting the growing demand for AI training data across organizations of all sizes and industries. A follow-on report, The ROI of High-Quality Training Data , details the benefits of high-quality training data.

"The development of AI applications and the automation of business operations only continues to gain momentum in today's global enterprises," said Mohammad Omar, LXT Co-founder and CEO, "resulting in a need for robust AI training data to power that innovation. LXT is dedicated to meeting this demand through our agile approach, comprehensive services, talented workforce and secure facilities. We have demonstrated our ability to help companies looking to expand within the Canadian market and look forward to expanding our partnerships with similar organizations in the future, wherever they're located."

LXT supports data collection and annotation in more than 750 language locales and has recently seen an increase in demand for Canadian French. The company now operates four ISO27001 and PCI DSS compliant locations in Canada - two in Toronto, one in Mississauga and one in Montreal - as well as one in Cairo, Egypt. These facilities support customers that require the utmost security to meet stringent standards set by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), among others.

The company is also hiring in Canada and throughout the world, with more than 500 full-time team members across six countries, and a global crowd workforce of 100,000 and counting.

To date, LXT has completed tens of thousands of AI training data projects with 100% fulfillment of client needs such as volume, quality and on time delivery to successfully support its customers' product development cycles. The company has played an important role in improving a wide range of AI solutions, including speech recognition, conversational AI, and sentiment recognition among many others.

LXT is an emerging leader in AI training data to power intelligent technology for global organizations. In partnership with an international network of contributors, LXT collects and annotates data across multiple modalities with the speed, scale and agility required by the enterprise. Our global expertise spans more than 115 countries and over 750 language locales. Founded in 2010, LXT is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with a presence in the United States, UK, Egypt, Turkey and Australia. The company serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Learn more at lxt.ai .

