REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED A 2022 FRANCHISING@WORK GOLD AWARD WINNER FOR EMPLOYEE SATISFACTION

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has received a 2022 Gold Franchising@Work award presented by Franchise Business Review and based on survey responses from corporate franchise staff that revealed high employee satisfaction.

The company has a large global network of raving fans and nearly 100 corporate staff who through the survey, ranked the company high on its culture, job satisfaction, engagement, management and brand leadership.

"Our COOLTURE and love for each other and our community is number ONE and that really shines through in surveys like this," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List .

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore, Spain and Portugal in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals.The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

