3 Unexpected Ways Planting Berry Bushes Can Benefit You and Your Family

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You've heard the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." If you have the space to grow berry bushes, you can turn that saying into an actual way to save money and feed your family healthy fruit. Not only that, but if you plant the right kinds of berry bushes, you can also profit from them! Follow these tips from Backyard Farming Supply for planting berry bushes that can benefit you and your family in three unexpected ways.

1) Protect Your Home

Most berries will survive several years even if left unattended

If you're looking for a great way to protect your property and deter intruders, consider planting some berry bushes. Specifically, blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry bushes provide excellent protection from noxious weeds, unwanted critters, and even intruders. A semi-thorny bush under a window makes it seem much less attractive to a potential intruder. Plus, if the intruder manages to get past the berry bush, they will have thorns in their eyes and hands that may cause them to rethink their mission. While they might not be the most effective deterrent in town, they are one of the cheapest ways to keep intruders out of your yard or home.

2) Get Free Fruit for Life

Gardening is one of those skills that is easy to learn but provides a lifetime of rewards. When you start gardening, your family can grow healthy food while learning new skills like cooking and preserving. Most berries will survive several years even if left unattended, and their produce is delicious! Berries are an excellent source of vitamin C that boosts the immune system and is packed with antioxidants, fiber, folate, manganese, and potassium. If you need some extra income, berry bushes are an excellent way to make money because they are perennial crops and can be harvested for months at a time.

3) Sell Your Crop for Profit

Making jam and preserves is a fun family activity, but you'll likely want to earn money off your new skills. If you're interested in selling your produce, contact food bloggers or companies that specialize in new products; they're often interested in buying from individuals who sell their wares directly. Some farmer's markets also welcome small businesses selling products, such as jams and preserves. Don't forget about sites like Etsy for finding buyers for your fresh crop of berries and homemade fruit spreads!

If you want to learn more about how to source, plant, and maintain a fruitful crop of berry bushes, contact the good people over at Backyard Farming Supply. They have the people, the products, and the know-how you need to make all your gardening dreams come true.

