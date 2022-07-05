5WPR Home Furnishings PR Practice Named Top in the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations' home furnishings PR practice area the 8th largest in the U.S. with net fees of $2 million.

5WPR's Home and Houseware division serves notable clients across home, housewares, culinary and lifestyle brands, and most recently announced the creation of a Direct to Consumer (D2C) Home and Houseware Division as an extension of the Home and Houseware practice group.

"The home and houseware industry continues to experience heightened interest from consumers who have shifted to spending more time at home, and as a result set out to revamp their living spaces," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our 2022 Consumer Culture Report found that home goods and furniture were among the top three areas consumers are looking to splurge on their purchases, and we predict consumers will continue to spend heavily in this area for the next couple of years."

5W Public Relations helps consumer products and brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. PR services offered to consumer good clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

