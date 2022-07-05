NowSecure Integrates with GitHub Dependabot for Developer-First Mobile Software Supply-Chain Security

NowSecure dynamically generates mobile Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) into GitHub Dependency Graph to help developers ensure they are using latest, safe versions of software component libraries.

CHICAGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, today announced a new GitHub Action for Dependency Graph integration to bring automated mobile app Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation to developer workflows directly inside GitHub. Now iOS and Android mobile app developers can gain visibility into the components, third-party libraries and frameworks they use and ensure their proper version, security and privacy as they build them — all to deliver high-quality, secure mobile app releases faster.

Announcing new NowSecure GitHub Action for Mobile SBOM for tracking third party libraries via GitHub Dependabot (PRNewswire)

GitHub,the leading software development platform for more than 83 million developers, announced new extensions for dependency information in the GitHub Dependency Graph with new GitHub Actions. As a recognized leader in mobile app security, NowSecure has delivered the first automated dynamic mobile app SBOM solution integrated into GitHub Dependency Graph. The NowSecure GitHub Action for Mobile SBOM to populate the GitHub Dependency Graph is now available in early access via the GitHub Marketplace. In addition, the NowSecure Platform can now be purchased through Microsoft Azure Marketplace . As part of the early access program, all GitHub mobile developers can request a free scan for dynamic SBOM generation into GitHub Dependency Graph.

Underlying the urgency of managing software dependencies, software supply-chain attacks in 2021 grew by 650% with major incidents from SolarWinds, Microsoft, Kasaya, log4j and others. White House Cybersecurity Orders in 2021 identified critical risks in the global software supply chain and set out requirements for government agencies to establish standards and policies for securing the software supply chain.

"Developers want to deliver innovative, high-quality mobile applications fast," said NowSecure CEO Alan Snyder. "This means they need a developer-first, easy to use and accurate mobile security solution embedded directly in their dev workflows. While mobile developers depend on third-party code for innovative experiences, complex functionality and time to market, they must ensure the code they use is up to date and secure. We are excited to extend our partnership with GitHub and the community by adding dynamic SBOM generation into GitHub Dependency Graph to help developers protect their software supply chain."

NowSecure offers two GitHub Actions for automated mobile app analysis and mobile app SBOMs. The NowSecure GitHub Action provides automated static and dynamic security analysis of iOS and Android mobile apps built in any language or framework including Swift, Objective-C, Java, Kotlin, Dart, React-Native and more. The NowSecure GitHub Action for Mobile SBOMs generates component detail for visibility into the libraries/frameworks included in all mobile apps, identifying transitive dependencies, pinpointing libraries/frameworks that are using older versions, identifying components that remain but may have previously specified to be removed, and uncovering component license details.

"The NowSecure GitHub Action for Mobile SBOM populates the GitHub Dependency Graph with mobile data so that in the future GitHub Dependabot alerts can update dependencies to the latest and more secure versions of libraries in mobile apps," said NowSecure CTO David Weinstein. "Furthermore, comparing SBOMs and dependencies from different versions of a mobile app provides insight into changes made by the developer over time that may require further analysis or help identify technical debt. Overall, we've been very impressed with GitHub's implementation, enabling third-parties to extend the Dependency Graph and Dependabot to support new ecosystems like mobile."

"The software supply chain starts with the developer. Extending automated visibility into your SBOM means developers can significantly reduce their usage of vulnerable software dependencies as well as be confident in shipping new mobile features and products with security built in by design," said Jose Palafox, Director of Business Partnerships at GitHub.

The NowSecure GitHub Action for Mobile SBOM early access program for GitHub Dependabot Graph is part of the world's most comprehensive suite for mobile app security including NowSecure Platform for continuous security testing in the development pipeline for DevSecOps, NowSecure Workstation kit for pen tester productivity, NowSecure Supply Chain Risk Management , NowSecure Pen Testing Services , and NowSecure Academy training courseware for dev and security teams. Built on a foundation of standards and automation, NowSecure empowers organizations to deliver secure mobile apps faster and continuously monitor their mobile app supply chains for risk. Top mobile innovators, global businesses and agencies trust NowSecure to secure their mobile apps including AT&T, Caribou Coffee, Chime, iRobot and Uber.

Now available in an early access program, GitHub developers and security teams can register for their free NowSecure Mobile SBOM for GitHub today.

About NowSecure

As the standards-based mobile app security and privacy company, NowSecure protects the Mobile App Economy. The world's most demanding organizations, innovative mobile developers and advanced security teams entrust NowSecure to safeguard millions of mobile app users across banking, insurance, high tech, IoT, retail, hospitality, energy and government sectors. Only NowSecure delivers the full solution suite of continuous security testing for DevSecOps, mobile app supply-chain monitoring, expert mobile pen testing and training courseware with the depth, speed, accuracy, and efficiency to meet modern business demands. Dedicated to the open-source community and standards including OWASP, ioXt and NIAP, NowSecure is SOC 2 certified and recognized by IDC, Gartner, Deloitte Fast 500, and TAG Cyber. www.nowsecure.com

