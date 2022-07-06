Arsenal Capital Partners Adds Marc Tremblay as an Operating Partner Focused on Industrial Technologies

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading New York based private equity firm that invests in middle market industrial growth and healthcare companies, announced today that it has expanded its team with the addition of Marc Tremblay. Mr. Tremblay will work as an Operating Partner within the firm's industrial growth team and focus on the team's investment themes relating to industrial technology markets particularly in test, measurement, sensing, monitoring and related businesses. Mr. Tremblay will also be joining the board of Arsenal's latest industrial growth investment, Headwall Photonics.

Mr. Tremblay was most recently President of Fluke Corporation, a global leader in electronic test & measurement tools, sensors, and software. Prior to joining Fluke Corporation in 2019, Mr. Tremblay held numerous senior executive positions at leading testing, measurement, sensing, and imaging companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, DigitalGlobe Inc., and Z Corporation. Mr. Tremblay graduated with a B.S. from the University of Ottawa and a Ph.D. from Stanford University, both in Mechanical Engineering. He also received an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

Joe Rooney, an Investment Partner of Arsenal commented, "We are delighted to welcome Marc to our team. Marc's extensive career has been characterized by over 25 years of innovative executive leadership and deep technical expertise across markets that benefit from the growing value of data and rapidly improving sensing technologies available."

George Abd, an Operating Partner of Arsenal stated, "We are very excited to have Marc add his unique set of skills to our team to help guide the growth and impact of our portfolio companies as well as the development of new investment themes as Arsenal builds its industrial technology franchise."

Mr. Tremblay stated, "This is a uniquely exciting and important time to be working with Arsenal as it continues to enable the next generation of industrial innovation. I look forward to working with the industrial growth team to build strategically important companies in areas that are well aligned with my interests."

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm established in 2000 that invests in middle-market industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since inception, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion. Arsenal makes investments in growth companies in sectors in which the firm has significant prior knowledge and experience. Within its industrials portfolio, Arsenal targets businesses that have the potential for further value creation and works closely with management to accelerate growth by leveraging the firm's industry focus and operational improvement capabilities. For additional information on Arsenal Capital Partners, please visit. www.arsenalcapital.com .

