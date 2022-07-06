Iconic. Multifunctional. Stylish.

BE EQUIPPED WITH ADIDAS AND VICTORINOX

IBACH-SCHWYZ, Switzerland, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic, multifunctional, and stylish – these keywords perfectly describe the remarkable collaboration between adidas and Victorinox. The co-created sneaker EQT 93 Victorinox brings together the best of both brands. As a special extra, the matching Victorinox pocket knife Classic SD Solemate Limited Edition completes and equips the shoe. Adidas and Victorinox – two brands, one mission to equip the world with functionality and style for any urban adventure.

BE EQUIPPED WITH ADIDAS AND VICTORINOX (PRNewswire)

For this collaboration of the two well-known lifestyle brands, the Victorinox brand values of iconic design, functionality, quality, and innovation have been creatively combined with the expertise and knowhow of the adidas design team. The result is the co-created sneaker EQT 93 Victorinox and the special Victorinox pocket knife Classic SD Solemate Limited Edition which completes the hip street style look. "Collaborations are a strategic pillar of our marketing efforts, and we are very proud to announce this great partnership with adidas. We are thrilled with the outcome of the products which bring unique design and exciting details." explains Veronika Elsener, Chief of Marketing at Victorinox.

Partner for life

The Victorinox Classic SD Solemate Limited Edition is the perfect partner for life. Not only does it offer a lifetime guarantee against any defects in material and workmanship, like all Victorinox pocket knives, but this practical Classic SD Solemate also handles just about any urban adventure with multifunctionality and style.

The functional pocket knife comes with a nappa leather pouch which can be attached to the sneaker and a key hanger which perfectly matches the shoelaces of the EQT 93 Victorinox. Furthermore, the coordinates of both headquarters – Herzogenaurach, Germany, and Ibach, Switzerland – are engraved on the blade. To round off this matching accessory, one scale represents Victorinox corporate design whilst the other side shows the imprint of the famous Damascus Steel which is integral to the brand's history.

Damascus Steel is just one of many details

Damascus Steel has enjoyed a very popular role in the history of Victorinox. For many years, limited editions of the Swiss Army Knife and several household knives have been produced using different kinds of this fine material. The product category Travel Gear has also used the pattern in its products, so it was an obvious choice to include it in the creation of the EQT 93 Victorinox. The silver shiny Damascus pattern perfectly matches the Victorinox red used for this detail-oriented sneaker.

As loved by sneakerheads all over the world, the design for the EQT 93 Victorinox differs for the left and for the right shoe. The left shoe features various details representative of Victorinox, including the image of the popular Spartan pocket knife on the heel, the Victorinox Cross and Shield on the side, the Victorinox corporate design on the inner sole, and the coordinates of the Victorinox headquarters visible through the transparent outer sole. The right shoe displays the adidas logo on the heel, the three stripes on the side, the adidas corporate design on the inner sole and the coordinates of the adidas headquarters visible via the outer sole.

Availability in selected markets only

As the shoe comes with an integrated pouch, consumers who buy the shoe at adidas are invited to visit a Victorinox store to complete the set by purchasing the matching pocket knife for their unique sneaker. The EQT 93 Victorinox and the Victorinox Classic SD Solemate Limited Edition are available in selected markets only. The world can now be explored with shoes as iconic and functional as the pocket knife itself, along with innovative accessories to complete the game.

DETAILS

Be equipped with adidas and Victorinox

Iconic. Multifunctional. Stylish.

Victorinox Classic SD Solemate Limited Edition

blade, small

scissors

nail file with

– screwdriver 2.5 mm

key ring

tweezers

toothpick

paracord pendant

height: 9 mm

length: 58 mm

weight: 21 g

Included accessories

Leather pouch

Paracord pendant with snap hook

Price and availability

Suggested Retail price $75 USD / $90 CAN

The EQT 93 Victorinox is available at adidas stores and adidas online stores of the following markets:

United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Chile , Peru , India , Singapore , Thailand , Japan , Middle East , Pacific ( Australia & New Zealand , Malaysia , Philippines ), GCC/ Iran , South Africa

The Victorinox Classic SD Solemate including pouch and key hanger is available at Victorinox stores and Victorinox online stores of the following markets: United States , Canada , Mexico , Brazil , Chile , Peru , India , Singapore , Thailand , Taiwan , South Korea , Hong Kong, China , Japan , Poland , Germany , France , United Kingdom , Switzerland , Austria

CONTACT FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Leah Pepper

Director, Public Relations

Leah.Pepper@victorinox.com

+1 203 929-6391

ABOUT VICTORINOX

Victorinox AG is a worldwide operating family business, which today is run in the fourth generation. The headquarter of the company is located in Ibach, canton Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland. This is where the founder of the company Karl Elsener I set up his cutlery business back in 1884 and, a few years later, designed the legendary «Original Swiss Army Knife». Meanwhile, the company produces not only the world-famous pocket knives, but also high-quality household and professional knives, watches, travel gear and fragrances. In 2005, the company took over Wenger SA in Delémont. The Wenger pocket knives were integrated into the Victorinox range in 2013, so that the Wenger product portfolio today consists of watches and travel gear. Products are available online, in own stores as well as via a widespread network of subsidiaries and distributors in more than 120 countries. In 2021, the company with its more than 2100 employees generated sales of CHF 408 million.

BE EQUIPPED WITH ADIDAS AND VICTORINOX (PRNewswire)

Victorinox logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Victorinox