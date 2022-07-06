KIRKLAND'S HOME PARTNERS WITH RYDER TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY

– Nationwide Service Set to Arrive Across the Lower 48 States –

– Customers Now Have Access to Delivery and Light Assembly Services for Large Home Décor and Furniture Products –

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's Home" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, has partnered with Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) ("Ryder"), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, to launch an in-home delivery service that will provide last-mile delivery and light assembly to customers. The nationwide program first test launched in more than 25 major markets in June 2022 and is expected to be rolled out across the lower 48 states by the end of July.

This service significantly bolsters Kirkland's Home's omnichannel capabilities and further creates an effortless online and in-store customer experience. With Ryder's industry-leading technology and capabilities, the Company's in-home delivery service will provide its customers a new solution that allows for the delivery, light assembly, and packaging disposal of large home décor, outdoor and furniture products for a flat fee.

"Launching our new in-home delivery program through an industry-leading partner like Ryder is a pivotal milestone in the transformation of Kirkland's Home," said Steve "Woody" Woodward, president and CEO of Kirkland's Home. "As we continue to evolve our merchandise mix into high-quality designs with a value-centric mindset, it was necessary to upgrade our logistics capabilities and make it easier for customers to enjoy our products. Utilizing Ryder's proven platform, which manages in-home delivery for many of our peers in the home-furnishing space, gives us the utmost confidence that consumers will have a seamless and positive experience receiving furniture and bulky items directly to their homes. We believe that this program has the potential to expand our customer base and allows our offerings to be more competitive than ever before."

With nearly 90 years of experience, Ryder is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging companies alike to consistently deliver industry-leading transportation and supply chain services to its customers. Ryder's customer-centric solutions include custom self-scheduling and notifications, two-person delivery, real-time tracking and status updates, placement and installation, and haul-away services.

"We look forward to working with Kirkland's Home to help deliver a seamless customer experience from the point of purchase all the way to the customer's home," said Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. "With our extensive distribution network across the U.S., we are well positioned to facilitate the anticipated demand generated by the new in-home delivery service. Ryder has facilitated in-home delivery services for some of the most notable brands in the home furnishings space, and we are pleased to add Kirkland's Home to that list."

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 239,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 330 warehouses, encompassing more than 80 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home furnishings in the United States, currently operating 359 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com, under the Kirkland's Home brand. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by a curated, affordable selection of home furnishings along with inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows the Company's customers to furnish their home at a great value. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release, including all statements related to future initiatives, financial goals and expectations or beliefs regarding any future period, are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Kirkland's Home actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the Company's progress and anticipated progress towards its short-term and long-term objectives including its brand transformation, the timing of normalized macroeconomic conditions from the impacts of global geopolitical unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's revenues, inventory and supply chain, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team, continued volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in Kirkland's Home specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of inventory, interruptions in supply chain and distribution systems, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of Kirkland's Home or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in Kirkland's Home filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2022 and subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release. Any changes in assumptions or factors on which such statements are based could produce materially different results. Except as required by law, Kirkland's Home disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

