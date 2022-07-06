Luggage Brand LEVEL8 Doubles Down on Prime Day to Celebrate its 14th Anniversary

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luggage Brand LEVEL8 is making it a prime opportunity by doubling down on Prime Day from July 1st to July 20th in celebration of its 14th anniversary as the global tourism industry is making a gradual comeback.

On top of already attractive Prime Day offers, the Red Dot Design Award-winning luggage designer and maker is adding a boost to its membership incentive program to thank long-time supporters with double membership points. Following the completion of the order, members will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem their points for cash back.

"Throughout the difficulties of the past two years, LEVEL8 has been blessed with the support of loyal fans in the travel community," said Steven Lin, the CEO of LEVEL8, "Despite the truly unprecedented slowdown in travel, they continued to appreciate well-thought-out, efficient design, sturdy materials, and expert craftsmanship. Their unwavering support has carried us to our 14th anniversary. Now those restrictions are lifted, business and leisure travel is on the rebound, we want to show them our appreciation, and that we support them. It's also our way of helping the industry recover."

Although international travel is still significantly below 2019 levels, Q1 2022 has seen incredible YoY growth – almost 3x in some places – worldwide, and confidence is on the upswing. Against this backdrop, LEVEL8 aims to support travelers who strive to travel savvier as more destinations open up by providing more products that are sleek and simple in design and expertly crafted with durable, quality materials. With efficient and elegantly crafted cases like LEVEL8's Pro Carry-On with Laptop Pocket and built-in USB port, Voyageur Check-In made with a durable yet lightweight Makrolon® polycarbonate hard shell, or its classic and durable Full Aluminum Carry-On made by aerospace-grade aluminum magnesium alloy, LEVEL8 makes it easier for global travelers to get back on the road.

About LEVEL8

Established in 2008, the New York-based LEVEL8 is a relatively young company. The Arabic number 8 in its name becomes the common symbol for infinity when placed horizontally, which represents the endless exploration of the future and the unlimited possibilities of life. To remove as much as possible nuisance and obstacles during traveling and offer a joy path to people's exploration for the world, LEVEL8 strives to provide "always functional and always reliable" durable luggage while still maintaining an eye for "sleek and simple" style and aesthetics. The brand offers a wide range of products including laptop bags, backpacks, and travel accessories in different sizes, styles, and colors. There is always something to suit everyone, to learn more, please visit: https://www.level8cases.com/ .

