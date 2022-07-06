Modulim Announces Intent to Drive Value-Based Care in Nephrology Market With Custom Limb Preservation Solution

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulim, a health technology company that delivers point-of-care microvascular and data insights to save limbs and improve lives, announced today that it has launched its Limb Assessment, Management, & Preservation (LAMP) solution to enable accountable care organizations to achieve better outcomes for high-risk Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients.

Modulim Logo (PRNewswire)

With the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) 2022 launch of the Kidney Care Choices (KCC) Model, participating nephrology practices are implementing new processess to provide more holistic and cost-effective care for their patients. The new KCC value-based care program incentivizes proactive care coordination to reduce preventable hospitalizations, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care.

"Renal patients with diabetes are at increased risk for amputations due to their underlying microvascular and peripheral arterial disease. We have published findings discussing circulatory signatures that are specific to the 'renal foot'. As stated by the International Working Group of the Diabetic Foot (IWGDF), these patients can benefit from a programmatic and multidisciplinary approach to reduce these complications and improve patient outcomes" said David G. Armstrong, Professor of Surgery and Director, Southwestern Academic Limb Salvage Alliance (SALSA) at Keck School of Medicine.

Modulim has developed the LAMP solution that integrates Clarifi® Imaging System and Modulim Cloud to deliver actionable clinical insights for the management of high-risk patients. Studies have shown that the prevalence rate of ulcers (25.7%), hospitalizations related to limb complications (15.5%), amputations (8.8%), and death (1.3%) for dialysis patients with diabetes is extremely high and represents a large burden on healthcare systems worldwide.1 LAMP provides value-based care groups an easy-to-implement programmatic solution that integrates limb microvascular assessment to facilitate population health management and multidisciplinary care coordination for these high-need patients.

"The new KCC value-based care programs incentivize proactive care coordination to reduce preventable hospitalizations and improve outcomes. Our high-risk renal patients are at elevated risk for amputations due to their underlying diabetes and peripheral arterial disease and there is a need to manage and reduce these complications and improve patient outcomes with coordinated care" said Terry Ketchersid, Chief Medical Officer for the Integrated Care Group at Fresenius Medical Care North America.

The announcement to enter this market comes after Modulim conducted a successful multi-site pilot at several dialysis clinics in Southern California. "When we look at the statistics, every 7 seconds someone dies from diabetes, every 20 seconds a diabetic patient is amputated, and the cost of diabetic foot ulcers is greater than the 5 most deadly forms of cancer. It is clear that we have an unmet epidemic in our healthcare system," said Charlie Huiner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modulim. "We are 100% focused on improving outcomes by changing healthcare from reactive to proactive for these patients. We are excited to work with leading dialysis providers, nephrology groups, and specialists to improve the lives of the estimated 600,000 kidney disease patients on dialysis in the U.S. who commonly suffer from lower limb circulatory complications."

About Modulim

Modulim delivers transformative imaging and data solutions that empower clinicians to better diagnose, treat, and manage lower limb complications. Clarifi®, powered by Spatial Frequency Domain Imaging (SFDI) technology, quantifies and maps tissue health at the point-of-care through non-contact rapid microvascular assessment. Modulim Cloud™ promotes timely, proactive data-driven decisions to better manage patient care by digitally connecting clinicians and healthcare systems. Modulim is based in Irvine, CA, with a team dedicated to delivering powerful healthcare solutions that revolutionize the standard of care for patients with diabetes, kidney disease, and peripheral vascular disease.

Clarifi is a registered trademark of Modulated Imaging (dba Modulim).

References:

et al. Risk factors for foot ulceration in adults with end-stage renal disease on dialysis: a prospective observational cohort study. BMC Nephrol 20, 423 (2019). Kaminski, M.R., Lambert, K.A., Raspovic, A.Risk factors for foot ulceration in adults with end-stage renal disease on dialysis: a prospective observational cohort study.423 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12882-019-1594-5

Contacts

Blake Byrne

Director of Marketing

(949) 825-5095

bbyrne@modulim.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modulim