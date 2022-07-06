RADCOM to Deploy its 5G Automated Network Assurance Solution in Symworld™

RADCOM ACE, deployed on Rakuten Mobile's fully virtualized cloud-native network in Japan, will be globally available in the Rakuten Symphony Symworld™ marketplace.

TEL AVIV, Israel , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM), announced today that it is building on its existing relationship with Rakuten Mobile to bring its innovative service assurance solution, RADCOM ACE, deployed on Rakuten Mobile in Japan, to telecom operators globally through the Rakuten Symphony Symworld™ marketplace.

RADCOM ACE is an innovative, cloud-native assurance solution that ensures the smooth transition to 5G for telecom operators. Through Symworld™ marketplace, operators will be able to install RADCOM ACE into their live network.

"We are thrilled to bring our cloud-native assurance solution to Rakuten Symphony's SymworldTM marketplace," said Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "Following our successful partnership with Rakuten Mobile in Japan, we are excited to offer operators worldwide our innovative solutions through Rakuten Symphony. This partnership is an important acknowledgment of our strong relationship with Rakuten and our 5G assurance capabilities."

Zia Syed, President SymworldTM Platform for Rakuten Symphony, commented: "We're excited to welcome RADCOM as a service assurance partner to SymworldTM. By making available its integrated assurance solution with easy click and deploy access, we can offer operators worldwide a seamless 5G transition, ensuring more customers benefit from next-generation mobile experiences."

RADCOM ACE offers a rich set of advanced, cloud-native assurance capabilities for operators rolling out 5G networks, delivering impartial, vendor-agnostic insights across the lifecycle of the network from lab to the full commercial launch of 5G and the ongoing rollout of new services. Also, with operators building new greenfield networks for 5G standalone, these critical insights allow operators to deliver excellent customer experiences to their customers and proactively optimize network performance for this cutting-edge technology.

For more information about RADCOM ACE, visit https://radcom.com/solutions/5g-service-assurance/, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

