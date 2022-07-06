Trialjectory Appoints Gregory T. Simpson as Chief Marketing Officer

Mr. Simpson Brings Over Two Decades of Marketing and Technology Experience to the Company, Including Leadership Roles in the Clinical Cloud Software Space

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialjectory ("the Company"), the AI-powered decision-support platform for patients, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that it has appointed Gregory T. Simpson as the Company's Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Simpson will lead Trialjectory's overall marketing strategy and branding initiatives and report to Tzvia Bader, the Company's co-founder and CEO.

"Greg joins our team as an industry-leading marketing and technology executive with strong leadership, technical and business skills, all of which will help Trialjectory to get in front of more patients, oncologists and pharmaceutical companies," said Ms. Bader. "His experience will also enable us to further amplify our message that patient access to advanced cancer treatments must be democratized, and patient centricity must be at the forefront of the drug development process for it to be successful. Trialjectory will greatly benefit from Greg's guidance as we work toward redefining healthcare to personalize it for each patient."

Mr. Simpson most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Saama Technologies, an AI-driven clinical cloud company, where he led its marketing strategy and execution. Prior to joining Saama, he served as Head of Integrated Marketing at Medidata Solutions (acquired by Dassault Systèmes), a clinical trial cloud software company. In addition, Mr. Simpson worked as Chief Marketing Officer at Frontwave, where he built and led marketing for the cloud software startup. He has also held senior leadership positions at GTSE Consulting and AT&T.

"It has bothered me that patients struggle to find advanced treatments, and Trialjectory is dedicated to improving the cancer treatment landscape as we know it today with its first-of-its-kind technology platform that bridges the gap between patients and the pharmaceutical industry," added Mr. Simpson. "As CMO, I am eager to work with Tzvia and the rest of the team to refine and advance the Company's marketing and branding roadmap as we look to reimagine the patient experience and transform the future of cancer care."

Mr. Simpson currently sits on the Board of Directors for Affinity Federal Credit Union. He is a 2022 PM360 Elite 100 award winner, the recipient of PR Daily's Media Relations Award, a Viddy Gold Award, and more. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree in marketing from Seton Hall University and Master of Science degree in international business from Seton Hall University.

About Trialjectory

Trialjectory is an AI-powered decision-support platform democratizing access to advanced cancer treatments and addressing multiple challenges that the oncology drug development ecosystem faces. Its unique model informs and empowers cancer patients to own their treatment journey, supports a more personalized approach to patient care and helps pharmaceutical companies to achieve patient-centric drug development. Trialjectory has been recognized by TIME as one of " The 100 Best Inventions of 2020 " and named an honoree in the AI and data category for Fast Company's " 2021 World-Changing Ideas Awards ."

For more information, please visit www.trialjectory.com , and follow the Company on I nstagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

