dPrism announces expansion, changes at the top

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Prism Advisors (dPrism), a New York-based digital strategic consultancy, announced a restructuring and expansion aimed at meeting increasing demand for digital growth opportunities. The move includes the promotion of three senior executives and the addition of two new senior strategists.

Len Gilbert, a longtime dPrism executive, has been named President and Chief Revenue Officer, where he will oversee business development, culture, human resources, purchasing and legal matters. Assuming Gilbert's previous role as Chief Operating Officer will be Jennifer Cardella, who has served as Chief Product and Delivery Officer since joining dPrism in January 2021. Cardella will be responsible for ensuring optimal operating results and overseeing partnerships, including the performance and successful delivery across all client engagements. In addition, she will be responsible for ongoing client growth, profitability, operational controls and capacity management.

Additionally, Jonathan Murray is adding the roles of President and Head of Strategy to his duties as Chief Technology Officer. Murray will leverage his unique blend of experience in business strategy, sales, marketing, operations and policy to lead dPrism's platform transformation and strategic innovation engagements.

dPrism also welcomes two new members of its team as senior technology strategists. Derick Schaefer, who will be responsible for strategic client engagement, has 27 years of industry experience, most recently working as Chief Technology Officer at Trintech Inc. Additionally, Bill O'Neill, who will assist client technology leaders with critical strategic and tactical projects, has more than three decades of enterprise technology experience, most recently as the CIO of Marmon Holdings' Rail and Leasing Sector.

"These additions will greatly enhance our ability to bring our best-in-class services to more industry-leading organizations looking to find and act on digital growth opportunities," said Adriaan Bouten, dPrism's founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We're looking forward to the contributions that Derick and Bill's technology experience and customer-centric passion will bring to our work."

About dPrism

Digital Prism Advisors helps clients reinvent their business by discovering new digital market opportunities. Led by a team of experienced former senior executives in technology, publishing, marketing and corporate strategy, dPrism assists companies in planning and carrying out modern technology strategies to accelerate growth.

Visit www.dPrism.com to learn more.

