NeoCon 2022 Recap

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Chicago's NeoCon ® 2022 was a huge success for the SnapCab team, after a lot of planning and hard work. NeoCon has been the standout event for the commercial design industry for fifty years. Over 700 exhibitors showcased new products and services relevant to the workplace, education, public spaces, healthcare and more. SnapCab was recognized with HiP honoree awards for both the Meet 2 and the Work in the Workspace Pods & Wall Systems category.

New Product Launch

SnapCab also launched a brand-new design - the Link, a unique dedicated video-conferencing office pod.

In today's Zoom-centric world, the Link provides a quiet, private space with the ideal layout and lighting. The space is elongated with a height adjustable desk for the best camera angle. Dimmable white LED lights are positioned vertically to light the user's face evenly. The acoustic felt lining the walls improves the audio quality for online meetings.

The Link's single person occupancy offers a trim space that fits into an office layout or in the home. It provides a quiet space to focus on a project, take a call or hold a virtual meeting. An optional switch-glass front is available for privacy and to eliminate distractions.

Like other pods in SnapCab's Workspace selections, the Link utilizes a top-to-bottom air flow exchange, pulling fresh air in through ceiling fans and exiting through floor vents. This gives users a fresh environment with the cleanest air flow, exchanging fully every 90 seconds. Priced competitively, the Link is UL Listed, Seismic Certified, fire-rated, CARB Phase II compliant, and carries a 10-year warranty.

Carla Bostock, Art Director & Product Aesthetics Manager at SnapCab, says that her favorite thing about the Link is how customizable it is: "You can literally choose from thousands of color combinations. The desk can easily adjust to any height for sitting or standing. And technology is always changing. You are not locked into built-in equipment. The pod can work with your current and future tech."

"Space to be You" Pod Design Reveal Event

The day before the show began, SnapCab hosted an event to spotlight a full-scale build of the winning submission for the first "Space To Be You" pod design contest, which was co-sponsored by i+s. Emma Franceschina , a recent interior design graduate of Georgia Southern University , was on hand for the reveal of her winning design, the "Japandi" pod. She spoke at the event about the inspiration behind her custom design and shared that she recently accepted a position at Gensler. Winning the contest, having her design featured at NeoCon, and the accompanying exposure on social media really helped jump-start her career, Franceschina said. The crowd enjoyed food and drink and a great atmosphere. The model stayed open throughout the show and drew lots of attention. The whole concept was such a success, it will be done all over again, with a new contest launching this summer. The winning design will be showcased at NeoCon 2023 .

New Design Your Pod Tool

And that wasn't all. SnapCab also launched the "Design Your Pod" tool on its website. This was an instant hit at NeoCon and people were having fun designing pods, choosing from hundreds of material and color options for frames, wall panels, ceilings, furniture, and more. Following the show, SnapCab saw an influx of requests for quotes based on this new feature.

