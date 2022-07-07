Premier Dining, Brewing and Sports Entertainment Coming to Sodo This Summer

New restaurant and brewery to celebrate sports history in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Mariners announced Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley will open this August across from T-Mobile Park. Situated in the historic 1201 First Avenue building, formerly Pyramid Brewery, the new restaurant and taproom are inspired by the rich sports history in the Pacific Northwest and the impact the teams have had on our community over the decades.

Offering an elevated menu of American classics such as steak, burgers, pizza, tuna tartare and oysters, this year-round destination is perfect for family and friends to gather and celebrate in. The revitalized space will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with a capacity of up to 150 people. With 20 TVs throughout, Hatback will provide an unparalleled viewing experience, making it the go-to sports destination to watch everything from soccer and hockey to football and baseball.

As a homage to Mariners history, Hatback's signature colors will be royal blue and gold, representative of the franchise's inaugural uniforms. Additionally, the logo of the new restaurant includes a backwards cap, as a nod to one of Seattle's greatest athletes, Ken Griffey Jr.

"We wanted to create a place our entire community could enjoy, no matter the occasion," stated Catie Griggs, President of Business Operations for the Seattle Mariners. "Hatback and Steelheads Alley will be the go-to destinations to visit, whether you're cheering on your favorite team, meeting friends for a drink, family for dinner, or connecting with other fans before and after games."

Steelheads Alley will feature resident brewery Métier Brewing Company (MBC), a local, award-winning brewery led by Rodney Hines. Established in 2018, MBC is Washington's purpose-driven Black-owned brewery, and its mission is rooted in a deep commitment to foster diversity and create a welcoming gathering space for all.

The boutique brewpub will offer signature craft beers, classic bar fare and specialty programming such as a "Meet the Brewer Series," beer talks, tasting parties and more. When patrons visit the microbrewery, they will be transported through the Pacific Northwest's rich baseball and softball history. The brewery will feature memorabilia of the 1946 Seattle Steelheads Negro League baseball team along with artwork paying tribute to several barrier-breaking athletes throughout our region's history.

"After these past few years, we're excited to be able to provide an opportunity for our community to come together again," stated Fred Rivera, Executive Vice President of the Mariners. "It's important for us to reinvest in the neighborhood's health and economic vitality, and this is only the beginning of what's to come with this project."

Outside the venue, a seasonal beer garden will offer a mix of food trucks perfect for a quick bite, as well as a collection of outdoor games for families, friends, colleagues and sports fans to enjoy.

Hatback Bar & Grille, Steelheads Alley and the beer garden will be open on all game and event days. Hatback and Steelheads Alley will also be open on non-event days, Wednesday-Sunday.

In 2023, a 9,500-square-foot flexible event space will open, which will include the 1914 building's original brick walls. From weddings and company parties to community events, the new venue will offer a customizable experience to fit each occasion.

Hatback and Steelheads Alley are operated by hospitality company, Apicii. For updates on the opening and future additions to the larger venue space, please visit www.hatback.com.

About Apicii

Apicii is a New York City based hospitality company that has developed and operates a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars, membership clubs and private event spaces across the country. Apicii is led by Tom Dillon, who has an unparalleled, 30-year track record in hospitality, having created, developed, or operated leading global brands, including 5 of the 100 top grossing restaurants in America. Tom has operated venues which have been covered extensively in the press and been awarded Best New Restaurant in America, as well as several Michelin starred venues. The culinary team at Apicii is led by multi-Michelin star Chef Jonathan Benno, considered one of America's top chefs. For more information, visit www.apicii.com.

ADDRESS:

1201 1st Ave S

Seattle, WA 98134

