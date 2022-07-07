WellNow Urgent Care Acquires Physicians Immediate Care

Deal brings total number of WellNow centers to 183, expanding its Midwest footprint into Wisconsin and increasing the company's density within the Chicago market

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country's fastest-growing urgent care providers, today announced that it has completed the strategic acquisition of Physicians Immediate Care, a Midwest leader in urgent care and occupational health services with 55 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. WellNow currently operates 128 centers across New York, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.

WellNow Urgent Care today announced that it has completed the strategic acquisition of Physicians Immediate Care.

This acquisition follows a period of rapid growth for WellNow, which opened its first location in Big Flats, New York in 2012. Since then, in addition to opening new facilities, the company has also grown through the strategic acquisitions of MASH Urgent Care in 2018, Hometown Urgent Care & Occupational Health in 2020 and Primary Urgent Care in 2022.

"As we strive to bring quality, accessible healthcare to more communities, we're incredibly pleased to welcome Physicians Immediate Care to WellNow," said John Radford, M.D., president at WellNow Urgent Care. "Our organizations share many similar values, with a particular focus on putting our patients and our people first. I'm excited to see what we'll accomplish together."

Physicians Immediate Care's senior leadership team, including chairman and CEO, Stan Blaylock, will join WellNow's senior leadership team, where they will continue to focus on the strategic growth and development of the business.

"WellNow Urgent Care and Physicians Immediate Care are both committed to building healthy communities through compassion and the highest quality of care," said Mr. Blaylock. "The complementary nature of our organizations will ultimately benefit our patients, employees and the communities we serve, and I look forward to realizing that vision with Dr. Radford."

WellNow Urgent Care is part of TAG The Aspen Group, one of the nation's largest consumer healthcare support organizations. TAG is built on the mission of bringing better healthcare to more people. TAG supports more than 1,200 independently owned practice locations in 45 states through its four healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the brands serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year.

More information about WellNow Urgent Care, including services, locations and hours is available at WellNow.com.

About WellNow Urgent Care®

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the company now operates more than 180 centers across Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

About TAG The Aspen Group™

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG supports more than 1,200 independently owned practice locations in 45 states through its four healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the brands serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year.TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

