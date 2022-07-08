Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultants in the Americas

CHICAGO, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added two consultants to its Executive Search business in the Americas in June 2022.

"In these increasingly uncertain times, clients seek talent solutions that help them accelerate performance and growth and also deliver a sustainable, inclusive culture," said Jaimee Eddington, Regional Leader, Americas. "These new consultants will provide organizations with the talent solutions and the support necessary to reach their strategic objectives while meeting today's business challenges."

Leanne Arcinue joined Heidrick & Struggles as a consultant in the New York office, bringing prior experience from another Global search firm. Arcinue specializes in seeing the evolution of client leadership and seeks talent solutions in the technology services and Fintech sector. She brings deep expertise in consulting and IT services, including outsourcing sectors within the global Technology and Services Practice. Previously, she co-led the Fintech segment at another executive search firm.

Tonya W. Muse joined Heidrick & Struggles as a consultant in the Washington, D.C., office. Tonya was previously with another Global search firm, and had an almost 30-year career as an Association executive. Within the Social Impact practice, Muse advises clients on government affairs, association leadership, and organizational initiatives. Her demonstrated ability to drive growth strategies and deliver premier talent solutions will benefit clients. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Muse was a former Executive Director of the Council of Manufacturing Associations at the National Association of Manufacturers, she oversaw the leadership and management of more than 250 trade association members.

