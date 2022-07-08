It's Slime Time! Kellogg® and Nickelodeon create New Kellogg's® Apple Jacks® Slime Cereal

The exciting breakfast experience will turn your milk a vibrant green right before your eyes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nineties kids rejoice! Breakfast is getting a nostalgic makeover with Kellogg's® latest collab, adding a splash of Nickelodeon's iconic green Slime to cereal bowls with all-new Kellogg's® Apple Jacks® Slime cereal.

NEW Kellogg's® Apple Jacks® Slime transports fans to the nostalgic days of Nickelodeon Slime with sweetened green apple flavored cereal that turns your milk green. (PRNewswire)

Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal features sweetened, toasted orange and green loops that evoke notes of delicious green apple flavor. But what makes this Slime-tastic new cereal even more fun are the green flecks that — once milk is added — turn the milk a vibrant shade of Nickelodeon Slime green right before your eyes.

"Both known for our bright orange and green colors, Kellogg's Apple Jacks and Nickelodeon Slime are a perfect pairing," said Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Now families can discover all the fun of Slime at the breakfast table with a delicious new cereal that changes the color of the milk while you eat."

"Kids and adults alike will recognize the fun and spontaneity of Nickelodeon Slime from many of their favorite Nick shows," said Priya Mukhedkar, Senior Vice President, Toys and Packaged Goods, Paramount Consumer Products. "We are excited to bring our iconic green Slime to fans in a whole new way with Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime."

Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime will be available at retailers nationwide for a limited time starting in July for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for an 8.2-ounce box. For more information, follow Kellogg on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, and follow Nickelodeon on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing, and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company