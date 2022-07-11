Ansys Solutions Help Increase Energy Efficiency and Significantly Reduce Emissions for Aerospace and Defense Customers

Visit Ansys at Farnborough International Airshow to learn how simulation solutions improve propulsion, design efficiency, and safety technologies that also reduce emissions and noise pollution

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) industry-leading simulation solutions support digital transformation within the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry by equipping civilian and military sectors to face unprecedented challenges with speed, agility, and predictive accuracy. At the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow from July 18-22 in Hampshire, England, Ansys will highlight how simulation enables innovative, cost-efficient, and smarter solutions.

Alongside nearly 1,500 exhibitors at Farnborough International Airshow, Ansys will illuminate how its comprehensive simulation portfolio propels the A&D industry forward in both fundamental and emerging areas of engineering, while reducing physical prototyping costs, design errors, and risk. Experts will demonstrate the benefits of simulation through safe and sustainable aviation, strategic defense capabilities, the future of passenger travel, next-generation space exploration, and workforce advancement with expert training and onboarding initiatives.

With physics-based software equipped for fluids, electronics, digital mission engineering, and more, A&D companies throughout the world use Ansys to engineer better, faster, and cleaner solutions from developing hypersonic defense technology and electromagnetic spectrum resilience to energy-efficient hydrogen propulsion systems.

"At Electroflight, Ansys' simulation enabled our engineers to optimize a 425kg battery pack to operate with 90% energy efficiency through structural analyses, thermal management, and best-choice materials selection," said Douglas Campbell, technical director at Electroflight. "By integrating Ansys' multiphysics simulation solutions in this way, we continue to develop efficient and sustainable aircraft by balancing energy consumption, propulsion, and lift."

Ansys' materials properties database and selection tools support efficiency by enabling the selection of sustainable materials from the start of design. In addition to physics-based simulation solutions, Ansys supports aviation cybersecurity through reliable embedded control software that helps ensure safe and secure aircraft systems and decreases the risk of cyberattacks.

"Ansys is propelling digital transformation across the A&D industry by providing top-tier solutions that include simulation tools, advanced solvers, and purpose-built simulation process and data management that address a vast range of needs, including embedded software and digital mission engineering applications," said Walt Hearn, vice president of global sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "We are honored to participate in the Farnborough International Airshow to exhibit Ansys' world-class solutions so that more organizations can benefit from our leading technologies."

For more information or to register for the show, visit the Farnborough International Airshow event site. If you are in attendance, visit Ansys' indoor and outdoor sites located at booth #4960 and chalet #C224, respectively.

About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

