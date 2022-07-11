"Leverage: Redemption" to make broadcast premiere on ION July 11

ATLANTA, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ION will be adding "Leverage: Redemption" to its lineup Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET beginning July 11 with a double episode premiere.

"Leverage: Redemption" explores the journeys of reformed criminals putting their unique skills to use by helping regular citizens fight back against corporate and governmental injustices. The show stars Noah Wyle, Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf and Aleyse Shannon with special guest star Aldis Hodge.

Picking up eight years later from where the original TNT hit series left off, the team consists of Sophie Devereaux (Bellman), Parker (Riesgraf), Eliot Spencer (Kane), and Alec Hardison (Hodge), who have watched the world change – and not necessarily for the better. It's become easier – and sometimes legal – for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. Down one team member, they find new blood in Harry Wilson (Wyle), a corporate lawyer looking for redemption and Breanna Casey (Shannon), Hardison's foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics and getting into trouble.

Kate Rorick served as co-showrunner and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Dean Devlin, and executive producers Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey served as consulting producers.

"Leverage: Redemption" streams on Amazon Freevee, formerly IMDb TV.

ION's impressive collection of hit off-network dramas includes "Chicago Fire," "Chicago P.D.," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Blue Bloods," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," "Hawaii Five-0," "Criminal Minds" and "CSI: Miami," among others.

ION airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of contemporary off-network dramas geared toward an audience of adults 18-49. ION is seen across the U.S., representing more than 100 million homes, and is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

