PetSmart Charities Celebrates National Adoption Week as the Purr-fect Time to Bring Home a Kitten

Meet adoptable pets July 11-17 at adoption events at PetSmart locations across the U.S.

PHOENIX, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 5 million pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities , the leading funder of animal welfare in the U.S., aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week July 11-17. These summer months are "kitten season," which means shelters are especially full of cats and kittens right now, making it the perfect time to adopt a new feline friend.

PetSmart Charities (PRNewswire)

While it may sound cute, kitten season is the time following peak breeding activity for cats, and many animal rescue organizations are flooded with vulnerable kittens in need of caring homes. In fact, the need this year is especially high. Trap, spay/neuter-and-release programs went on hold during the pandemic, creating a large population of cats that have continued to have kittens in unprecedented numbers. Organizations sometimes take in more than five times their daily average of kittens during this season and space is at a premium.

During National Adoption Week, potential pet parents will have the chance to interact with adoptable pets from animal welfare organizations facilitated by PetSmart Charities at local PetSmart stores. Visitors will have the chance to spend time with animals, including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and various small pets in a safe and spacious area. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to help potential adopters learn more about the pets they are interested in and ensure they feel confident in caring for them.

"This year, we achieved a milestone of 10 million pet adoptions thanks to our wide network of local animal welfare organization partners and individual donors who generously give funds to our organization as they checkout in PetSmart stores," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "We look forward to bringing this momentum into National Adoption Week to pair even more pets in need with loving homes."

While all rescue pets need loving homes, PetSmart Charities encourages potential adopters to consider adopting a cat or kitten during kitten season and recommend the following tips for determining which feline is right for you:

Consider your home environment. A home with children, several roommates or one that tends to be busy may not be the best fit for a shy or quiet cat, but a playful cat or kitten may love all the activity.

Be mindful of your schedule. For those who leave home to work or tend to travel a fair amount, an adult or senior cat that is more independent may be a better fit than a kitten. Those who are away from home could also consider adopting a bonded pair of cats that can keep each other company and are often overlooked.

Think about their personality. When going to meet a potential companion, come with an idea in mind of what personality will fit best within the home. First impressions can provide a strong indicator of how a cat will interact once home, but some cats or kittens may require additional time to feel comfortable enough to show their true colors. Ask the adoption partner questions about the cat's personality and the behaviors they have seen being with the cat more closely.

Be prepared for a slow introduction to other pets. Many cats and kittens get along with other felines, dogs or pets in the house, but new adopters should be prepared to make a slow introduction. Have a dedicated space where the new feline can unwind and acclimate to the new environment while slowly being introduced to other pets.

Those who aren't quite ready to expand their family can still make a big impact by donating to help pets in need at petsmartcharities.org. They also can find their match when the time is right by visiting petsmartcharities.org/adopt-a-pet for adoptable pets, adoption centers and events.

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week Details:

Thousands of animal welfare organizations will bring adoptable pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies and various small pets into nearly every PetSmart store across North America.

Dates: July 11-17, 2022

Locations: Nearly every PetSmart store across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit petsmart.com to find a store near you.

ABOUT PETSMART CHARITIES

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped 10 million pets connect with loving homes. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities' grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and disaster relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more, visit www.PetSmartCharities.org.

ABOUT PETSMART

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetSmart Charities