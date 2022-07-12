Curi Named to Ward's 50® List of Top-Performing Property & Casualty Insurance Companies

RALEIGH, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi, an advisory firm for physicians and medical practices, today announced that its insurance arm, Curi Insurance, has been named to the prestigious Ward's 50 list of top-performing property and casualty insurance companies for 2022. Curi Insurance is the only company that specializes in physician professional liability to make the Ward's 50 list for the third year in a row.

"We're extremely proud to be recognized as a top-50 property-casualty insurer by The Ward Group," said Curi Insurance's CEO, Brad Diericx. "We remain deeply committed to the physicians and practices we serve, and our strong financial foundation and underwriting discipline will continue to be critical as we help them navigate and protect their businesses from the many challenges facing healthcare right now."

Ward Benchmarking, part of Aon, is a leading provider of benchmarking and best practices for the insurance industry. The group analyzes the financial performance of nearly 3,000 property-casualty companies in the U.S. every year to identify top performers. Each company on the list must pass primary safety and consistency tests and also achieve superior performance in areas such as revenue growth, surplus growth, and average combined ratio over a five-year analysis period to be included on the Ward's 50 list.

The 2022 list recognizes outstanding financial results in the areas of safety, consistency, and performance from 2017 to 2021.

"It's rewarding to see the exceptional work of our Curi Insurance team recognized by Ward again this year," said Curi's CEO, Jason Sandner. "The trust they've established with our policyholders and our steady insurance results have enabled Curi's continued growth—all in pursuit of our mission to help physicians in medicine, business, and life. We now reach more physicians across a broader geography than ever before, with new service lines and offerings from our Curi Advisory and Curi Capital businesses as well."

For more information on the 2022 Ward's 50 list, visit https://ward.aon.com/ward-benchmarking/wards50/.

For more information on Curi, including the company's insurance business, visit curi.com.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm that serves physicians and medical practices. Equal parts fierce physician advocates, smart business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi's advisory, capital, and insurance offerings deliver valued advice that is grounded in client priorities and elevated by their outcomes. From data-driven advisory services to private wealth offerings, to tailored insurance solutions and beyond, Curi delivers performance that is time-tested and trusted—in medicine, business, and life.

