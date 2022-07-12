Fractal & Analytics Vidhya set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal ( www.fractal.ai), a leading provider of AI & analytics to global Fortune 500 companies, and Analytics Vidhya (www.analyticsvidhya.com), India's largest analytics & data science community, set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title of 'Most Viewers of an Artificial Intelligence programming lesson live stream on a bespoke platform' at 1729.

1729 is an AI (eye) opening virtual event focusing on the learning & growth of early-stage AI career aspirants. The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title was achieved by 1842 participants who learned how to build an Artificial Intelligence model with Kaggle grandmasters.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice-Chairman of Fractal, said, "1729 was conceptualized to honor Srinivasa Ramanujan and recognize the potential of mathematics, engineering, and AI in India. 1729 focuses on early-stage AI aspirants to inspire them on what 'You & AI' can do together, and how they can imagine, innovate, and create an impact for business, society, and themselves."

Kunal Jain, Founder & CEO of Analytics Vidhya, said, "1729 was envisaged as a category-defining AI event. It is very heartening to see the exhilarating response we got from our community. The learner's desire to learn in 1729 stands out. Thousands of people learned about the latest developments in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from the best leaders & experts in the field. I think breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title will inspire all the learners to dream bigger and create a larger impact for the future."

Fractal & Analytics Vidhya curated sessions with 40 global AI leaders focusing on the learning and growth of the early-stage AI aspirants. 1729 attracted over 15,000 registrations. During the three days, 11 keynote & power talks and 23 deep-dive and workshops were delivered by prominent leaders like D. Sculley - CEO of Kaggle; Aamod Sathe - Director & Analytics Lead - Home and Work, Meta US; Rajat Monga - CEO, Inference.io, ex-Head TensorFlow & ex-Google US; Rohini Srivathsa - National Technology Officer, Microsoft India; Eric Weber - Senior Director, Stitch Fix & ex- Data Scientist LinkedIn; Dr. Sarabjot Singh - Co-Founder & Chief Data Scientist, Tatras Data and many more.

The event saw a high engagement with more than 10,000 messages and dialogues exchanged. The learners gave a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 87 when asked how likely they are to recommend 1729 to their friends and peers indicating how valuable they found all three days.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title facilitation ceremony can be viewed here.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal has more than 4000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research, a leader in Analytics & AI Services Specialists Peak Matrix 2021 by Everest Group and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information, visit fractal.ai

Fractal's venture includes Qure.ai, Crux Intelligence, Theremin.ai, Eugenie.ai, Samya.ai, Senseforth.ai, and Analytics Vidhya.

About Analytics Vidhya

Analytics Vidhya (www.analyticsvidhya.com) is India's largest and one of the world's leading Data Science & Analytics community & knowledge portal. With more than 4 million monthly visits to its portals and over 1.3 million registered users, Analytics Vidhya is on a mission to create Next-Gen Data Tech Professionals for the future.

Analytics Vidhya caters to the career and knowledge needs of analytics professionals, students and enthusiasts who want to start or transition their careers into analytics by providing them with the latest content and training programs in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Data Engineering and Cloud Computing, community interactions as well as job opportunities with top companies.

For Enterprise customers, Analytics Vidhya offers innovative hiring & training solutions to meet the ever-growing talent demands of its B2B clients along with providing their teams with cutting-edge hands-on training programs in Machine Learning, Analytics and Data Science.

