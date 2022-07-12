Hillwood Communities Partners with BB Living on Single-Family-Rental Homes at Harvest in Argyle

NORTHLAKE, Texas and ARGYLE, Texas, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood Communities, a Perot Company, and BB Living, a leader in the build-to-rent (BTR) market, announced they are partnering on a single-family-rental (SFR) neighborhood within Harvest, an award-winning residential agrihood community located in Northlake and Argyle at I-35W and FM 407, just north of State Highway 114.

"Single-family for lease homes are in high demand," said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities, the developer of Harvest. "This new product not only allows families who don't want home ownership, a chance to live in a great community like Harvest, they are a perfect solution for buyers in transition and relocation buyers new to the area. We teamed with BB Living for this new venture because they build a first-class product and experience that feels like an extension of our masterplan"

BB Living has partnered with Toll Brothers to expand the concept in over 30 communities nationwide, establishing themselves as the best-in-class, BTR builder and operator with over 5,000 homes spread across 10 markets. BB Living elevates the joy of master-planned living by simplifying life and offering unexpected and inspiring experiences.

BB Living will build 191 high quality homes in Harvest that range from 3 to 4 bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,500 square feet. Families will benefit from the existing amenities and award-winning lifestyle program. The company will also offer on-site management.

"We've been doing this for a decade now and have learned a lot of lessons," said Branden Lombardi, president of BB Living. "Our residents want a sense of community and Harvest is very intentional about delivering that. Renting was not always viewed as a good option, but we are changing that perception by delivering unique neighborhoods in great communities, resort-style amenities, superior locations and a focus on the resident experience.

Harvest is a tight-knit community with the ideal combination of hometown nostalgia and future-focused planning. Residents of the agrihood enjoy a commercial farm with orchards and gardens, an 11-acre lake, four pools, playgrounds, parks, miles of walking trails, a yoga lawn, workout facilities, event venues, and a dog park. Harvest's award-winning lifestyle program has become the standard that other programs are judged by with hundreds of events, gatherings, and activities each year and a full-time, on-site lifestyle team. Students in the single-family-rental neighborhood will attend Argyle ISD.

BB Living has designed all new floor plans for Harvest. Construction is underway and pre-leasing will begin in September of 2022.

About Hillwood

Hillwood, a Perot company, is a premier commercial and residential real estate developer, investor and advisor of properties throughout North America and Europe. With a diverse portfolio of properties and home to many of the world's leading companies, Hillwood is committed to bringing long-term value to our customers, partners and the communities we serve.

Through its Communities division, Hillwood has delivered nearly 40,000 single-family lots in 103 master-planned communities across 13 states. These communities continue to raise the bar in terms of quality, innovation, and the unmistakable sense of community that sets each property apart. Before laying the physical groundwork for any new residential development, Hillwood Communities takes the time to focus on the ideals that draw people together — and the everyday interactions that strengthen those bonds. By purposefully designing its walkways, gathering spaces, and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests, Hillwood Communities creates community in every sense. For more information, please visit www.hillwoodcommunities.com.

About BB Living

BB Living was among the first entrants developing purpose built single-family build to rent communities from the ground up, starting its first community in 2012. All BB Living homes are conventional single-family attached and detached homes, offering large three (3) and four (4) bedroom floor plans with attached two (2) car garages and highly desirable features. BB Living focuses on the most desirable locations, strong demographics, great schools, and proximity to major transportation corridors and employment hubs.

After successfully sourcing and building over 1,000 homes in Phoenix, BB Living partnered with Toll Brothers, Inc ("Toll") in 2019 to expand the build to rent strategy nationwide. Together, BB Living and Toll have established themselves as the best-in-class build to rent operator with +/- 30 communities owned/controlled, representing+/- 5,000 homes in 10 of the most desirable markets in the US.

BB Living has tailored its homes and communities to be the benchmark for a new standard of living that enriches people's lives and the communities they live in. For more information, please visit www.bbliving.com.

