Major Canadian real estate developer Ray Junior Courtemanche will now accept crypto!

MONTREAL, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tech-savvy and visionary entrepreneur Ray Junior Courtemanche just announced that his company, SKYBLÜ Condos Cité Mirabel, will now accept cryptocurrency.

Through the services of Dello, a Montreal fintech company, developer Ray Junior Courtemanche will now allow its customers to purchase their condos using cryptocurrency.

For the Montreal born entrepreneur, the timing was right: you have to keep up with the times and be open to change!

The ever-growing number of crypto holders made it a no brainer to Courtemanche.

"More and more people are turning to cryptocurrency. I was just waiting for a simple and effective way to be able to accept crypto, and today, the solution exists and it's from Quebec! At this point, I was sold on that idea,'' says Courtemanche.

Like him, through Dello's innovative crypto POS systems, businesses will now be able to accept crypto and receive settlement in cash directly to their bank accounts. With such solutions, Cypto payments—from customers around the corner and around the world, are now as simple as any traditional payment methods.

For Ray junior Courtemanche, mass adoption of cryptocurrency should happen soon enough.

"It's secure, it's reliable. In a transaction, it cuts out many intermediaries. At the end of the line, lots of people would benefit from crypto and blockchain technology, including those in real estate,'' affirms the entrepreneur.

About Ray Junior Courtemanche:

Montreal born Ray Junior Courtemanche is a Canadian real estate developer who owns more than forty businesses. He is the founder of Cité Mirabel, one of the most important real estate projects in the province of Québec with a projected final value of more than two billion dollars.

About SKYBLÜ Condos :

SKYBLÜ Condos, located in Cité Mirabel, Quebec, is a high-end residential project consisting of three twin towers. In 2020, its first tower became the highest residential building in the Laurentians region. In 2022, SKYBLÜ is selected as the winner of the high-rise condos –10 floors or more – category of the "Prix Construire" awarded by the ACQ (Association de la construction du Québec).

