Teren Kicks Off Nationwide LiDAR Content Library Program

Operators now have access to Teren data for operational assets and development projects across the U.S.

DENVER, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teren, the climate resilience analytics company, today announced its expanded Premium 4D Content program for regions across the United States, including the Gulf Coast, Midwest, Rocky Mountains, and West Coast. Teren acquires and processes high-fidelity LiDAR data 10-100x faster than the competition, makes it available via its content library, and delivers analytics with actionable insights to energy and engineering firms.

Teren (PRNewsfoto/Teren) (PRNewswire)

"Climate change is causing drought, flooding, landslides, and wildfires across the country – significantly impacting asset owners and project developers. As a result, the market demand for high-fidelity, temporal data to identify, prioritize, and monitor climate-related risk is higher than ever," said Toby Kraft, Teren CEO.

Teren is amassing a content library of remotely-sensed 3D (spatial) data across the United States. That data is updated on regular intervals to monitor changes over time providing a unique 4D (temporal) view. This 4D data library feeds analytics that identify risk, inform mitigation, and strengthen asset resilience. While remotely-sensed data has traditionally been sourced on a project-by-project basis, Teren offers its data and analytics as a subscription service. This model drives down the costs for clients and stakeholders, helping to maximize the speed of delivery, return on investment, and data value.

"In our flagship content region, Appalachia, our customers tap into our 4D content library to identify and monitor the terrain and surface conditions surrounding their assets – primarily aiming to identify and mitigate landslides before they become catastrophic incidents," said Kraft. "We're expanding the program nationwide to meet the growing demand for terrain monitoring and climate resilience analytics around events such as erosion, flooding, wildfire, and more."

Teren's solution saved clients in Appalachia an estimated $152 million annually – preventing 24 failures per year due to landslides and saving roughly 15 B cubic feet per day of natural gas from leaking. While landslides are not as pervasive across the United States, companies can apply the data and analytics suite for the following:

Gulf Coast – Inundation, subsidence, land movement

Midwest – Erosion, flooding, subsidence

Rock Mountains – Landslides, flooding, wildfire

West Coast – Wildfires, land movement, flooding

Traditionally used by the energy sector, Teren's data has also proven to be highly valuable to state and federal agencies, insurers, and civil engineers. Teren expects to see increased variability across clients and use cases as the content region expands.

"Teren's highly accurate terrain data and climate resilience analytics provide developers and operators with critical insights at unmatched speed and cost-efficiencies," Kraft added.

To learn more about Teren or to request a demo, visit www.teren4d.com.

About Teren

Denver-based Teren is a leading climate resilience analytics company. By harnessing the plethora of remotely sensed data from orbit and airborne platforms, Teren delivers hyper-localized, asset-level insights for managing climate risk and building resilience over time. Teren uniquely solves complex problems by applying modern data science techniques, geo-intelligence, and high-performance computing to deliver timely, actionable results. Teren works with asset owners, developers, engineering firms, and insurers to pinpoint risk, reduce exposure and improve climate resilience. Learn more at www.teren4d.com.

Media Contact

Raven Carpenter

BLASTmedia for Teren

teren@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext. 171

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teren