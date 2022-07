Pega to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 via Conference Call and Webcast

Pega to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022 via Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after market close.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-888-394-8218 (domestic), 1-323-794-2588 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1558139&tp_key=0cc6605362) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman

VP, Corporate Communications

lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com

617-866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact:

Peter Welburn

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com

617-498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.