SKILLGIGS LEVELS UP WITH VIDEO GAME TOURNAMENT PARTNERSHIP

HOUSTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillGigs Inc., a leading talent marketplace for skilled professionals, announces an esports and video gaming tournament partnership with Drop-In Gaming, a competitive and social tournament gaming platform that brings gamers of all abilities together to compete and win cash prizes. The partnership tournament series known as SkillBash, is set to launch on July 18th. It will kick off with a 5-day tournament series with daily competitive cash prizes available across a variety of games.

Here at SkillGigs we’re always looking to push the envelope to help build our community! We’ve partnered with Drop-In Gaming to create THE ULTIMATE SkillBash — a 10-week gaming series with daily and even weekly tournaments! CASH PRIZES will be awarded to the winners through Drop-In Gamings platform! (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to increase SkillGigs' visibility and presence in the esports community with SkillGigs' SkillBash," said SkillGigs President of Digital Brad Hill. "This partnership with Drop-In Gaming allows our organization to support the growing connection between top tech talent and esports while showcasing the skill and competitive passion of gamers that are out there today."

SkillBash tournament series will take place over the course of 10 weeks, and players can sign up and register for free on Drop-In Gaming's platform. Users in this tournament series can play in elimination brackets, customized matches, or daily and weekly tournaments for cash. The SkillGigs sponsored scheduled tournaments welcomes members of the tech community to game like the pros and test their skills for cash prizes.

Drop-In Gaming's platform brings together esport gamers, streamers, fans, and sponsors who all share a passion for competition and gaming across the most games in the industry. Whether it's a major franchise title or a niche fan favorite, the platform creates a place where gamers of all skill level can compete to win cash prizes that are paid out instantly. Players can connect with other gamers by adding them to their social network and challenging them to a competition, creating a fun, friendly and competitive environment on any gaming system of their choice.

"Here at Drop-In Gaming, we believe that this partnership is going to level up the excitement and competition of our tournaments," said Chief Marketing Officer Tanner Bogart at Drop-In Gaming. "This series with SkillGigs allows Drop-In Gaming to showcase how easy our platform is to host esport tournament events for major brands, like SkillGigs, who want to invest and connect with the rapidly growing esports community."

The SkillBash Tournament Series will feature some of the most popular games being played today such as Apex, Call of Duty Black Ops, FIFA, Fortnite, Madden, The Show, NBA 2k, NHL, Super Smash Bros and some fan favorites like Magic, the gathering, Dragon Ball Legends and Injustice 2.

Tournaments will be highlighted on https://www.dropingaming.com/tournament-category/partnerships/skillgigs/15/. For more information, go to SkillGigs.com.

About SkillGigs:

SkillGigs, Inc. is an AI sourcing marketplace platform that connects skilled healthcare and technology job seekers with opportunities. Founded in 2017, on the belief that companies and talent want to interact in innovative ways, SkillGigs aims to remove traditional workforce barriers. The company implements patented software focused on matching skills to enable strong candidates for each position. SkillGigs is dedicated to empowering users.

