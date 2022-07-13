US LBM PARTNERS WITH LPGA STARS JESSICA AND NELLY KORDA

Leading national building materials distributor announces partnership with two top-ranked golfers

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, today announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda who both currently play on the LPGA Tour.

Jessica Korda, currently ranked 14th on the Women's World Golf Rankings, has six career victories on the LPGA Tour and 48 career top 10 finishes, including a top 10 finish at the recent KPMG Women's PGA Championship and second place at the Chevron Championship, her first major of the season. Nelly Korda is currently ranked third on the Women's World Golf Rankings, with seven career victories, including one major last year. She also won the gold medal at the women's individual golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As part of the partnership, Jessica's shirt collar will prominently feature US LBM's logo and both Jessica and Nelly will participate in several promotional and hospitality events for the company.

"We're very excited to partner with a growing, industry leader in US LBM," Jessica Korda said. "Travelling so much on tour, you really appreciate just how important home is, and it's great to represent a company that provides the essential materials needed to build homes and communities."

"We're proud not only to support US LBM's business, but also their charitable foundation, which helps those in need to own homes and rebuild after catastrophes," said Nelly Korda. "It's really wonderful to join with a conscientious company that gives back."

"We are thrilled to have two amazing champions in Nelly and Jessica join us as brand ambassadors and to root for them on the LPGA Tour," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The Korda sisters' competitive spirit, mastery of their game and family bond are inspirational and align perfectly with our culture of empowerment, excellence and continuous improvement."

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com.

