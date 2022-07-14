Market Force Launches New "CX Express" Mystery Shopping Subscription Service

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Force Information launched CX Express today, a new off-the-shelf mystery shopping program designed specifically to help SMEs improve and win in the B2C landscape.

CXExpress from Market Force is here! www.marketforce/cxexpress (PRNewswire)

Market Force now offers mystery shopping subscription services through its new CXExpress offering.

"Small and medium sized businesses have struggled to find mystery shopping services that can start small and grow with their business over time," says Scott Griffith, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Market Force. "We're excited to provide a unique solution that aligns with any sized business to support customer experience, operations, and financial growth."

Mystery shopping services can help businesses keep service standards top of mind and set clear expectations for staff. They provide opportunities for rewards and recognition and help businesses react to issues in a timely manner.

"Our expert team of mystery shoppers is ready to serve a wide cross-section of businesses from start-ups to large well-known national brands," says Griffith.

Businesses can purchase a CX Express subscription through a simple online shopping cart process by visiting www.marketforce.com/cxexpress. Subscribers can choose their industry, set basic parameters for number of locations, visit types and frequency, and sign up to start receiving regular mystery shopper visits. This service combines world class questionnaires with a seasoned team of mystery shoppers located across the US to deliver results in record time.

"Mystery shops are a fantastic tool to measure ongoing performance and ensure everything is going to plan," says Griffith. "CX Express simplifies the process of getting a shopping program activated and working for businesses in almost any industry."

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information provides a robust framework for measuring and improving employee experience, operational performance, customer experience, and financial KPI's. Market Force delivers solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more.

Interested in becoming a Mystery Shopper?

Sign up today at https://www.marketforce.com/become-a-shopper

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Market Force Information